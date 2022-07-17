Globo shows “The Incredibles 2” on this Sunday’s Maximum Temperature

The film “The Incredibles 2” is attraction of Maximum temperature this Sunday (17), at Globe. The successful movie animation that follows the Disney and Pixar classic released in 2008 starts at 12:30 pm, right after the program Spectacular sport.

“When government aid is cancelled, with no way out, Helena accepts a new job. While Bob takes care of the kids, Elastigirl saves the town under the guidance of Winston Deavor. A fan of superheroes, the businessman says he aims to awaken in the population the confidence lost in these figures.”says the production synopsis.

Directed by Brad Bird, the sequel hit theaters in June 2018 and grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Watch the production trailer:

Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener voice the characters in the original dub. In Brazil, Flávia Alessandra, Lina Mendes, Luiz Feier, Motta, Márcia Coutinho, Márcio Simões and Otaviano Costa assume the mission.

After the display of “The Incredibles 2”the broadcaster continues with the The Voice Kids and Sunday with Huck. The films return to the program after Vai que Cola, with “Momentum” and “Armageddon”which are attractions of the Major Sunday and movie theaterrespectively.

