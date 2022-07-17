Google Authenticator goes back and removes last feature deployed in app

In May of this year, Google introduced a new feature to the Authenticator app, which hides the two-factor authentication (2FA) code until the user taps the “Click to reveal” option. Now, the company has changed its mind and removed the functionality. According to the information, the tool was removed in version 5.20 R4 of the application. However, it would have been released only for the version intended for Android. This means that users of the search giant’s authenticator on iOS still have the function.

The company did not come up with a plausible justification for removing the hidden codes. However, it is possible that the resource has not proved to be convenient, since the generated codes already change every 30 seconds. O changelog of the new version of the application would also not present more details about the most recent update, besides that the device encryption was added, to keep secret codes.

Google Authenticator can be downloaded or updated directly from the official Play Store or App Store.

