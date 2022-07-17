Google Chrome has tested new change in installing web applications

Google has been testing a new PWA – Progressive Web App – installation prompt with a greater amount of detail for Chrome, in its Canary version aimed at developers. The information is from the website Techdows, which found the hidden feature which will change the way the dialog is portrayed, when displaying a prompt to install PWAs. In other words, these applications will no longer appear with just the app icon and its name, but with a complete description.

In the example above, the novelty explains what the purpose of the Twitter web application is, with details of what the social network is. Thus, the user must choose between two options: install or cancel. Although the main function of PWAs in Chrome has not changed, what the modification indicates is an improvement in the look for this type of application used on the desktop from now on.

Currently, web applications have been increasingly present in Google’s browser, both on desktop and mobile. However, the look applied at the moment is still basic – just like in the screenshot above – and doesn’t quite deliver the necessary information to the user when installing. So far, there is still no prediction of when this change in Chrome will apply to all users of its final version. It is worth remembering that the browser would also be close to receiving a feature to help save device battery. So, did you like the modification of PWAs in the developer version of Google’s browser? Comment with us!

Source link