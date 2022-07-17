Grohe honors Grêmio, sees Diego Souza’s new show and says he is very happy

Credit: Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Grêmio’s 12th unbeaten game of the season had an illustrious presence in the Arena boxes. This Saturday afternoon, which was rainy in Porto Alegre, goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe made a point of going to see the old team and was lucky in the 3×0 victory against Tombense, for Série B, which kept the tricolor firm in G- 4 now with 32 points.

Before the ball rolled, Grohe was invited by Grêmio’s staff to record a video for the crowd and spoke of his happiness at being back on stage where he was mainly devoted in between 2016 and 2018.

“Hello, Grêmio fans. I am very happy to return to the Arena. Being able to enjoy the holidays, bring my son to the Grêmio and see friends again. May it be an afternoon of victory and I am always in the crowd just like you, ”he said.

Grohe, since 2019, defends the colors of Al-Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia, with whom he has another year of contract. At the moment, he does not think about returning to Brazil despite the constant appeals of Grêmio fans.

Marcelo Grohe saw Diego Souza’s show for Grêmio

And Grohe saw a great game from his colleague in the tricolor itself back in 2007, when both were just starting their careers. Diego Souza, with two penalty goals, reached 82 goals with the Grêmio shirt and maintained his condition as the team’s top scorer.

After the good 3×0 victory, Grêmio will play again next Tuesday, in the last round of the first round of Série B, from 19h, away, against Brusque.