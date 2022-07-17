Heat in England will be exceptional and anticipates 2050 scenario

It was just an experience. Show what the climate would be like in the middle of this century in the United Kingdom based on the projections of climate models that point to a continued warming of the planet. It was then that the Met Office, the official British weather service, produced a fictional weather forecast for the year 2050 with a major heat wave in the UK in which the temperature reached 40°C in Englanda mark that until today has never been reached.

But the forecast that meteorologists at the Met Office foresaw for the year 2050, of what the temperature would be like in the future, could come true as early as 2022, this Monday and Tuesday. Met Office meteorologists issued a red alert for the first time for exceptional heat and also for the first time predicted a maximum temperature of 40ºC or more in England.

In 2020, the @metoffice produced a hypothetical weather forecast for 23 July 2050 based on UK climate projections. Today, the forecast for Tuesday is shockingly almost identical for large parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/U5hQhZwoTi — Dr Simon Lee (@SimonLeeWx) July 15, 2022

The incredible coincidence between the forecast for 2050 and the forecast for this beginning of the week was observed by an atmospheric scientist at Columbia University in New York. “Today the forecast for Tuesday is surprisingly nearly identical for large parts of the country,” Simon Lee wrote on social media. In a previous post, he described: “What’s coming on Tuesday gives a vision of the future.”

One heat bubble that was responsible for at least a thousand deaths due to high temperatures in Spain and Portugal is advancing north and will be over the United Kingdom this beginning of the week. With that, the temperature will be up to 15ºC to 20ºC above what is normal for this time of year in England with unprecedented marks of 40ºC in the region. The official UK heat record is 38.7ºC, observed at the Cambridge Botanical Gardens in 2019.

The British remember the summer of 1976 which was extremely hot with many days of high temperature and well above historical standards, but all the data indicate that this heat wave will be much worse than any day in 1976. British meteorologist Scott Duncan did not mince words when comparing 1976 with 2022.

“We haven’t seen anything like it. We can’t compare this impending heat emergency to the summer of 1976. A warmer world, thanks to human-induced climate change, makes it easy to push the limits of extreme heat. We continue to see this across the planet and not just in Europe,” he wrote in a comparison of the global temperature of 1976 with 2022.

Predicted temperatures for Tuesday in the UK are 4ºC higher than any day in the 70s and 80s, so much higher than the 1976 highs. The year 1976 is in statistics as the second hottest summer on record England, but the highest mark that summer was 35.9°C. Now, the forecast is 40ºC. The following maps, prepared by Dan Holley, show the difference in the extent and intensity of the 1976 heat and the highest temperature recorded in the last 60 years with what is now forecast for early next week.

Nine of the ten hottest days in UK history have occurred since 1990. The ranking is 38.7ºC (28/7/2019); 38.5°C (10/8/2003); 37.8°C (7/31/2020); 37.1°C (3/8/1990); 36.7°C (7/1/2015); 36.7°C (8/9/2011); 36.6°C (2/8/1990); 36.5°C (7/19/2006); 36.4°C (7/8/2020); and 36.4°C (6/8/2003).

A climate study published in the journal Nature in 2020, titled “The increasing likelihood of temperatures above 30 to 40°C in the UK, highlighted that “as heatwaves in Europe become more severe, summers in the UK (UK) are also getting warmer.” The work shows “how human influence is increasing the likelihood of exceeding 30°C, 35°C and 40°C locally”.

Researchers have found that temperatures above 35°C are becoming increasingly common in the South East of the UK and that by the year 2100 many areas in the North are likely to exceed 30°C at least once a decade. “Summers with days above 40°C somewhere in the UK have a payback time of 100 to 300 years at the moment, but without mitigating greenhouse gas emissions this could drop to 3.5 years until 2100”, they concluded.

The heat bubble hitting Western Europe could kill thousands of people, weather forecasters and doctors in the UK have warned. Health officials fear that people who live alone on the upper floors of buildings are among those who could die, as happened in Paris in 2003. Last year, two episodes of minor heat caused about 1,600 more deaths, according to official figures. .

The level 4 heat alert announced for Monday and Tuesday by the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) means that “illness and death can occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups”. The Met Office described the heat forecast coming in from France and Spain as “absolutely unprecedented” and urged people to treat it as a storm warning and consider changing plans.

Operations are being canceled in parts of the NHS (the UK’s SUS), some schools are closing early or closing altogether and Network Rail has advised people not to use trains that will be slowed down amid fears of tracks bent by extreme heat. . Record nighttime temperatures of over 25°C in London and parts of the North West are also forecast, putting greater pressure on people’s bodies for longer, a key factor in the rise in mortality.

“We could see 1,500 to 2,000 deaths just in this heat period alone,” Bob Ward, policy director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment told The Guardian. The warnings prompted the UK to declare a national extreme heat emergency. The British government’s Cobra emergency committee met on Thursday to discuss the heat wave.

“There are a number of contingency plans in place,” said a government spokesman in Downing Street. This included speed restrictions on rail services, measures to ensure the safety of people who may have to queue in cars on roads or at ports, and more emergency hospital staff on duty.

Professor Kevin McConway, professor emeritus of applied statistics at the Open University, also speaking to the English newspaper, said that “due to so many warnings about the approaching high temperatures, people and companies are taking more precautions than they normally do in a heat wave. ”. According to him, this “can reduce the number of excess deaths. I hope that happens, but I fear that there is still excess death on a large scale,” he pondered.