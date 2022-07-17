Heat wave could leave thousands dead in Europe

THE heat bubble that hits western Europe could kill thousands, weather forecasters and doctors in the UK have warned. Health officials fear that people who live alone on the upper floors of buildings are among those who could die, as happened in Paris in 2003. Last year, two episodes of minor heat caused about 1,600 more deaths, according to official figures. .

The level 4 heat alert announced for Monday and Tuesday by the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) means that “illness and death can occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups”. O Met Office described the forecast of heat coming from France and Spain as “absolutely unprecedented” and urged people to treat it as a storm warning and consider changing plans.

Operations are being canceled in parts of the NHS (the UK’s SUS), some schools are closing early or closing altogether and Network Rail has advised people not to use trains that will be slowed down amid fears of tracks bent by extreme heat. . Record nighttime temperatures of over 25°C in London and parts of the North West are also forecast, putting greater pressure on people’s bodies for longer, a key factor in the rise in mortality.

“We could see 1,500 to 2,000 deaths just in this heat period alone,” Bob Ward, policy director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment told The Guardian. The warnings prompted the UK to declare a national extreme heat emergency. The British government’s Cobra emergency committee met on Thursday to discuss the heat wave. “There are a number of contingency plans in place,” said a government spokesman in Downing Street. This included speed restrictions on rail services, measures to ensure the safety of people who may have to queue in cars on roads or at ports, and more emergency hospital staff on duty.

Professor Kevin McConway, professor emeritus of applied statistics at the Open University, also speaking to the English newspaper, said that “due to so many warnings about the approaching high temperatures, people and companies are taking more precautions than they normally do in a heat wave. ”. According to him, this “can reduce the number of excess deaths. I hope that happens, but I fear that there is still excess death on a large scale,” he pondered.

In Spain, the Carlos III Health Institute, linked to the Ministry of Health, estimates 360 deaths attributable to the high temperatures recorded in the first six days of the heat wave that affects Spain and which correspond to the period from July 10th to Friday, the 15th. According to statistics from the Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) of the Carlos III Health Institute, “observed and estimated” deaths from causes attributable to the Excessive temperature peaked on July 15, with 123 deaths, while on July 14, which is considered the height of the heat wave, the number was 93.

Extreme heat and fire

Part of Western Europe faces extreme heat wave causing devastating fires and record temperatures since last week. Portugal reached 47ºC, the highest maximum ever observed in July. The fires are especially worrisome in Spain, where a major road linking Madrid with the Portuguese border was closed for more than 12 hours as blazes raged in the Extremadura region in the south-west of the country. After a difficult night, firefighters and land and air resources managed to “stabilize” the fire in the region, which was threatening the Monfragüe National Park, a natural area protected for its biodiversity, said Nieves Villar, director general of the Civil Defense of Extremadura.

dozens of fires are still active in Spain today, which has been experiencing a heat wave with extreme temperatures for almost a week. One of the most worrying is in Sierra de Mijas (Andalusia), which forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people in a preventive manner. Yesterday afternoon, 300 people were allowed to return to their homes, according to local authorities.

After difficult days, the situation in Portugal is a little better with only an active focus of importance, in the North, between the communes of Baião and Amarante. “The forecast is to control the fire even today”, declared the head of Civil Defense, André Fernandes. AFP correspondents found that the flames had lost intensity. Yesterday, the pilot of a plane used to fight fires died after his aircraft was involved in an accident in the region of Guarda (North).

According to the Civil Defense, the fires have left at least two dead and 60 injured in recent weeks, and the flames have devastated between 12,000 and 15,000 hectares. In the south of France, firefighters continued to fight several outbreaks, in particular in the Gironde department, where almost 10,000 hectares of forest have been destroyed by the flames since last Tuesday. The region is experiencing a heat wave whose temperatures reach 40°C in some places, according to the Météo-France agency.

Efforts to fight the flames have borne fruit in Teste-de-Buch, where the fire has been contained but not yet fully “controlled”, Arcachon deputy mayor Ronan Léaustic told reporters. The fires in this region of the country, which mobilized more than a thousand firefighters, have preventively kept 12,000 people away from their homes since Tuesday. In Greece, firefighters were fighting a fire declared yesterday on the island of Crete, where seven rural villages were evacuated.

Heat bubble will settle over the UK now

Although the peak of the heat wave has apparently already passed in Spain, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warned that temperatures are likely to remain high until at least this Monday. Yesterday, they were still above 41°C in the central, southern and southwestern regions of the country. In Portugal, only the Algarve, in the south, was not under alert due to the heat. In other parts of the country temperatures around 42°C are expected.

Further north in Europe, in the United Kingdom, the national meteorological agency Met Office issued the first “red alert” for extreme heat in history, warning that there will be “risk to life”. The Met Office predicts that temperatures in the south of England could for the first time reach 40°C between Monday and Tuesday with the highest maximum on Tuesday.

O record recorded in the country is 38.7°C in 2019. In this regard, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has advised the city’s residents to use public transport only if absolutely necessary. In the south of the country, some schools have announced that they will remain closed as long as the thermometers remain high. This is the second heat wave to hit Europe in less than a month, a phenomenon that is becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change, scientists say.

Heat in Europe in 2003 killed 15,000

The 2003 heat wave in Europe was one of the strongest and most consequential in the Northern Hemisphere. It took place in one of the hottest European summers, caused health crises in several countries and considerable impacts on agriculture. Several people died because of the high temperatures. The country hardest hit was France, which suffered heavy losses due to the heat wave.

The numbers differ, but the best estimates are that 15,000 people lost their lives in the 2003 European heat wave, most of them elderly people who died in France. French summers are not usually very hot, especially in the North. As a result, most people do not know how to protect themselves and most homes and nursing homes for the elderly are not equipped with air conditioning, although there are emergency systems against various types of catastrophe.

The heat wave took place in August, a month when many people, including government officials, were on vacation or recess. Many bodies remained unidentified for months, because relatives were traveling. A refrigerated warehouse on the outskirts of Paris was used by funeral companies because their facilities could not accommodate the number of corpses. On September 3, 2003, 57 bodies were buried as indigents in Paris because no one recognized them.