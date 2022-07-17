How are spacecraft docking done in space?

Recently, the United States and Russia resumed plans to cooperate again in space operations involving the International Space Station. international space Station or just ISS).

After tensions over the war in Ukraine and political sanctions to weaken Moscow’s economy, both countries returned to negotiating joint shipments of astronauts and cosmonauts.

However, have you ever thought about how the “parking” of these ships takes place at the station? It’s much more than just looking in the rearview mirror and turning the steering wheel: coupling space objects requires extremely complex calculations, done both by teams of scientists and computers specially programmed for coupling in minimum gravity.

In addition, the “space beacon” needs very well-calibrated thrusters and, of course, an immense affinity with the laws of physics.

difficult parking

The ISS is a 400-ton structure that orbits the Earth, full of laboratories and maintained by several countries — and the ships and rockets that travel there.

In addition to being gigantic, it is traveling in Earth’s orbit at a speed of over 20,000 km/h. Therefore, the spacecraft that is going to dock with the ISS must also reach that speed, and keep it constant.

When a spacecraft full of equipment and supplies, for example, travels into space to dock with the ISS, the first thing to do is align it to the Space Station’s orbit. That is, computers calculate the current distance of the ISS from Earth and send the spacecraft to exactly the same distance.

Both the ISS and the spacecraft or rocket must move in the same direction. No one going against the other. This could cause an accident that would put everything at risk – including the lives of the crew on board the Station.

Thrusters located in strategic parts of the spacecraft’s exterior do all the work so that it aligns in the same direction as the ISS and achieves the same orbital speed.

When the spacecraft gets very close, computers located on the International Space Station and in command centers on Earth begin to “talk” to each other to adjust the exact position of the docking. It’s automatic: computers send commands to turn on the thrusters and adjust the position by a few centimeters. If something goes wrong, human hands can also send commands, but this is a very rare operation.

In addition, cameras and flashlights that emanate from the spacecraft’s mechanical arms and stay outside help astronauts and ground crew visually check the spacecraft’s positions.

the hour

In order for there to be a coupling, each of the two ships must have a large circular piece full of mechanical and electronic fittings that connect perfectly.

After docking, the two ships begin to equalize the pressure – if the depressurization of one ship in relation to the other does not occur, they can explode when the door (which is in the middle of the circle) opens.

After the pressure is evened out inside the two ships, the teams open the doors that are in the center of the two circular pieces that have joined, and that’s it: one ship is already in direct connection with the other.

Third Dimension Maneuver

Unlike a conventional docking maneuver — as, for example, between two cars — which takes place in a two-dimensional space, resting on the ground, the docking between aircraft takes place in a three-dimensional environment.

It is necessary to simultaneously control six parameters for each of the ships:

Three straight-line shifts – forward and backward, left and right, up and down;

Three rotations.

“This makes the operation infinitely more complex than the one carried out on the ground, even more so when we remember that both are in Earth orbit, following the laws of physics that govern this movement”, emphasizes the technologist from INPE (National Institute for Space Research) and former director of Space Policy and Strategic Investments at AEB (Brazilian Space Agency), Petrônio Noronha de Souza.

Male or female?

A historical curiosity: in 1975, the United States and the Soviet Union jointly developed the Apollo-Soyuz space program. The aim was to show the world that the space race – the dispute between the US and the then Soviet Union for technological supremacy in space – was “a thing of the past”.

To seal the peace, they had the idea of ​​docking an American spacecraft with a Soviet one, in Earth orbit.

During the research, an impasse arose that almost led the two countries to reheat the Cold War: at that time, the coupling system was based on a simple “male” and “female” fitting (the electrical outlet in your house is a example of this). Except that neither of the two powers wanted to be the female.

The solution to end the impasse? Create a new hermaphrodite mating system — with male and female fittings. This is the system used until today — only now, with much more modern electronic and mechanical mechanisms.

Oh, and the mission was a success: Soviet and American astronauts exchanged gifts, hugs and smiles, in full Earth orbit.