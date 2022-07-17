How cell phone charging has changed in the last 10 years

The change of cell phones over the last ten years has gone through several aspects, which also include battery charging technologies. In addition to the significant increase in speed and safety of recharges, the decade was also marked by several changes in the cable standard, and the inauguration of wireless solutions.

The Year 2012: Slow Charging and Micro USB Port

Micro USB port was the most popular among cell phones of the past decade (Image: Android Authority)

Many aspects of loading have changed since 2012, starting with the input used by brands. The Galaxy S3, one of the most important models at the time, had a micro USB port in its construction.

Gradually, this standard was replaced by the so-called USB-C, with several advantages over the previous technology. In addition to faster wired charging speeds, the reversible interface cable — meaning it can be plugged in from either side — can also perform file transfers at a much more efficient rate.

In general, chargers from this era didn’t exceed 15 W — in fact, the most common ones used to be much more limited than that. For comparison, current technologies already reach 150 W or more, which is enough to complete much larger tanks in a matter of a few minutes.

Charging speeds have seen huge increases over the past few years (Image: GSMArena)

Wireless recharges have also been greatly optimized (Image: GSMArena)

Therefore, charging speeds were significantly slower compared to current models, even though the battery modules were considerably smaller. Forums at the time point out that devices took between two and three hours to charge, but this time may vary between models.

In addition, the USB 2.0 standard common to most Micro USB cables has file sending and receiving limited to 480 Mbps, while newer technologies such as USB 3.0 and 4.0 reach 5 and 40 Gbps, respectively.

The birth of Lightning

In the world of iPhones, the year 2012 represented a turning point in terms of battery charging. It was at this time that Apple launched the iPhone 5, the brand’s first smartphone to feature a Lightning connector, instead of the 30-pin port that remained until the iPhone 4S.

In addition to the more compact and practical format, Lightning also stood out for its reversible connection, something that would only arrive years later in models from other brands. Interestingly, the first Android phone with USB-C was the Le 1, from the Chinese brand LeTV — it was only introduced in 2015, with a 3,000 mAh battery.

Wireless and reverse charging

However, optimizing wired charging was not enough. The last decade was also marked by the development of various technologies for charging wireless bases, with increasing security and speed in energy transfers.

Even though previous versions of this technology had already been thought of since 2008, it was precisely in 2012 that it finally reached the cell phones available to the public. This is the Nokia Lumia 920, a model that was analyzed by Canaltech:

The Lumia series would be discontinued just four years later, but wireless charging technology was increasingly present in high-end phones. In 2017, the iPhone 8 appeared as Apple’s first representative to bring the feature, which is still available today.

One of the great failures of the Cupertino company is related precisely to wireless charging. This is the AirPower, wireless base announced with the iPhone X of 2017, but that never reached the market in its initial form.

In this case, the flop happened because Apple couldn’t develop a technology safe enough to use without overheating problems. The idea was to offer a coil system that allowed charging regardless of where the smartphone was positioned above the base – that is, not just above a specific area of ​​the surface – which delayed the process by several years and turned expectations into frustrations.

On the other hand, the brand also presented one of the most exclusive technologies in the current smartphone market: MagSafe. Initially used with a focus on the brand’s MacBooks since 2006, the magnetic charging solution reached cell phones with the launch of the iPhone 12 line in 2020 — even though the system already has similar versions in brands like Realme, it still hasn’t had similar shapes in Apple’s most direct competitors.

MagSafe charger was introduced in 2020 (Image: Handout/Apple)

The Galaxy S6 line was responsible for bringing wireless charging more clearly to the Android universe. However, the technology was quite slow and took several hours to fill the tank, so it only made sense when used while the user was sleeping.

After wireless charging, the next step in advancing wireless technologies was reverse charging. With it, it is possible to use the smartphone itself as a wireless base, transferring energy to items such as headphones, smartwatches and even other cell phones.

The device responsible for inaugurating this technology was the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, in 2018. However, it was described at the time as “practically unusable”, as it offered a very slow recharge speed, which took a long time to complete even the most compact tanks. .

Even though several cell phones have increased the technology over the last few years, it has never been considered essential for most users. Even because of this, she does not usually gain prominence in launch events that take place around the planet.

Charging protocols and GaN adapters

GaN chargers deliver over 100W in a compact construction (Image: Handout/Belkin)

Protocols such as Power Delivery (PD, for USB connections) or Qi (for wireless bases) have become increasingly common in solutions from different brands, with a battery of tests being carried out to ensure that the recharge will take place as expected. and with the best possible performance.

In addition, recent years have been marked by the development of GaN chargers, composed of gallium nitride. In short, GaN is a crystal-like material that replaces the silicon on the inside of the adapters to allow for a faster and more intense flow of energy in a stable way – in this way, it is possible to complete loads without overheating problems.

Internal components of GaN chargers are positioned extremely close to each other, which also allows for a very compact construction. In this way, accessories that exceed 100 W can have physical sizes comparable to other simpler adapters.

The GaN technology is still very recent in development, so it is not so common among the best-selling devices on the market. Even so, it is routinely touted as the future of charging cell phones and other mobile devices.

Other companies responsible for updating charging systems over the last few years include Qualcomm, with the Quick Charge protocol introduced in 2013. It reached its 5.0 version in 2020, with support for recharges above 100 W and temperatures limited to 40º. .

200 W is already reality

Xiaomi’s 200W solution promises to deliver a full charge in eight minutes (Image: Handout/Xiaomi)

Currently, smartphones with 200W recharges through the USB-C port are ready to be launched. Xiaomi and other relevant brands have already developed their technologies in such a way as to allow safe and virtually instantaneous operation, with a full charge completed in less than ten minutes.

However, the two most popular companies in the smartphone market tend to take more cautious measures. Samsung, which was the center of one of the biggest scandals of the last decade with explosions in the Galaxy Note 7, has recharges limited to “only” 45 W in the most advanced models.

Apple’s trend is similar, as their fastest chargers for cell phones are limited to 30W. Also, when using a MagSafe adapter, this figure drops to 15W.

The last decade was also marked by the removal of chargers from cell phones, especially the more expensive ones. Even though it has a noble official motivation due to the commitment to the environment, the measure generates several criticisms from consumers, as in general it has not reduced the value charged for smartphones.

The Next 10 Years: Over-the-Air Charging, Cell Phones Without Inputs, and More

An iPhone without inputs could be introduced in the next few years (Image: Cult Of Mac)

The current scenario in relation to the charging of smartphones provides good hints regarding what may happen in the market over the next ten years. While recharges above 100 W are usually exclusive to the most advanced models of each brand, it is possible to imagine that they should become popular among intermediate and basic models.

Meanwhile, the world of high-end smartphones can take bolder turns. Previous rumors point out that Apple should launch iPhones completely without physical ports in a few years, with charging only through MagSafe or other wireless bases – with this, everything suggests that competing companies may take similar paths.

A step further has already been shown by Xiaomi at the beginning of 2021, with the Mi Air Charge. This solution makes it possible to charge over the air, that is, several meters away from the cell phone.

According to content shown by the Chinese brand, the technology would work as a kind of “invisible laser”, in which millimeter waves are concentrated on the smartphone along its movement. A centralized base has antennas to detect the positioning of the device in real time, so the charge would be carried out completely imperceptibly.

So far, the Mi Air Charge has been presented only as a possibility for the future, as it works at only 5 W and has no commercialization forecast for the common user. However, it may well represent a supposed trend to be followed by brands in the medium/long term.

Another brand to present a similar solution was Motorola, which even has very advanced prototypes that allow cell phones to be recharged at a distance of up to three meters. The proposal is basically the same, but the brand’s charging tower has a much more discreet look, being similar to an internet modem or router.

The concept was presented in early 2021 and gained new details at the end of the same year, but until then Motorola has not given a more concrete prediction of when the technology will be seen at a commercial level.

