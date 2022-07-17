How China uses spies to surveil and discredit dissidents living in the US

Admin 6 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Bernd Debusmann Jr.
  • From BBC News

Chinese dissidents in US mark 32nd anniversary of Tiananmen Square protests

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Chinese dissidents in US mark 32nd anniversary of Tiananmen Square protests

Arthur Liu, father of Olympic figure skater Alyssa Liu and a veteran California dissident, wasn’t surprised when he got a call from the FBI.

“I was told that the Chinese government had sent spies to the San Francisco Bay Area to obtain information about my and my daughter’s passport,” the Chinese man, who is also an activist against the Beijing government, told the BBC.

“I wouldn’t say I was shocked, but I thought ‘wow, they’re taking this too seriously’.”

suspicious call

At first, Liu did not connect the dots after receiving a “suspicious” call from a man claiming to be from the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. On the call, he said he was conducting “a preparatory review” for the trip to the Winter Olympics in February 2022.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Ukraine accuses Russia of launching missiles from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – News

The Ukrainian nuclear power operator has accused Russian forces of deploying missile launchers …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved