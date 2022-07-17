Facebook is an amazing place, isn’t it? You can chat with friends, watch the news or just see some funny memes. But you know, spending a lot of time on the social network is not a very healthy habit and Facebook itself helps you control the time you spend there.

Curious to know how? So take a look at the article below and see how to control the time you spend on Facebook.

Open Facebook (Android | iOS) and access your account; Tap the three dashes in the upper right corner; Swipe the screen and tap “Settings & Privacy” and go to “Settings”; In “Preferences” tap “Your Facebook Time”; Use the menus to manage your time on the social network.

Control the time you spend on Facebook through the platform settings (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

The cool part is that Facebook gives all the control of the use of its use in the hands of the user! Look how amazing: you can set daily reminders about the time you are doing on the platform by clicking on “Manage your time”.

In “Control your actions” you choose what type of notifications you will receive, using your time on the social network for what matters, in the “View your time” area you have a lot of information about what you are doing with the time spent on the network . Amazing, huh?

Pretty cool the concern that the social network has, right? Encouraging the conscious use of the platform through the settings that you can customize.