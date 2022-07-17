When it comes to organizing your art, it’s worth knowing how to create folders in Canva. This feature helps to separate your productions on the platform and can still have access shared with other collaborators.

You can create a folder in Canva to save productions on the same theme, for example, as well as group artwork for personal or professional use. With free service accounts, you can create up to two folders, while Canva Pro and service subscriptions for schools, NGOs and businesses have no limits on this function.

Folders can be created and managed in Canva for the browser and in the mobile app. See the step by step!

Open Canva and select “My Projects”; Select the three dots icon or the “+” symbol, if you are on your computer; Press “New folder”; Enter the location name and, if necessary, email addresses to share access. Tap “Create Folder”; The new organizer will be available under the “Folders” tab of your Canva library.

Learn how to create folders in Canva on mobile (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

How to add files to a Canva folder

Access your project library and press the three dots icon on one of the files; Then select “Move to folder”; Choose the destination and complete.

Upload designs, projects and media files to the folders (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

In the browser version, you can also click and drag a file into the folder. To add multiple files, select the projects and follow the same steps. To upload files from your computer, go to the location in Canva and tap “Upload”.

How to share Canva folder with others

The folder can also be useful for organizing teamwork during a project. Locate it in Canva among your projects and select the three dots icon. Then press “Share” and enter the email address of the people invited. Finally, choose permission levels: view only, edit or edit and share.