It is important to know how to listen to WhatsApp audios through the ear output and without using headphones, perfect for those moments when you are on the street without headphones, or when you need to discreetly listen to an important audio in the presence of friends or family.

The process is very similar to answering a call, but depending on the position of the phone, the audio may stop or play on the missing speaker. Check below how to listen to audio without headphones.

How to listen to WhatsApp audio message through headphone output

Mobile devices have a proximity sensor, which turns off the screen as soon as the user answers a call or presses the play button of a WhatsApp voice message, however, the voice message volume control differs from the conventional one.

When using the conventional speaker, the user can increase the volume and listen to the audio, however, the ear speaker is only available when the sensor realizes that it has brought the headset to the ear. Check out how to play WhatsApp voice messages discreetly and, in the image below, the difference in speaker volume.

Open a WhatsApp conversation and tap the button to play the audio message; Bring it to your ear and turn up the volume.

Right image shows conventional speaker, while left image shows headset icon (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

From now on it is possible to listen to the audios quietly through the ear speaker, however, this method is also prone to failures. Check out the most common problems below.

Why can’t I hear WhatsApp audio?

The simplest problem is the low sound, for that just click on the volume button on the device, if you hear the gradual increase, it solved the problem. There is another cause for the problem: if they could hear the audio but it stopped, the sensor may have detected movement and automatically paused the audio.

To resolve this issue, take off your earphone, tap the icon to play the audio again, and this time, position your phone in a different way. Try not to move your hand, as this may unset the proximity sensor and pause the audio messages again.

Ready! Now you can listen, and if there are problems, you know how to calmly resolve the issue.