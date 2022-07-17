How to Scan and Save Documents to Google Drive

Google Drive, Google’s online storage service, is often thought of as a huge archive. But in addition to storing your videos, photos and documents, it can also be used to scan documents on Android phones and tablets.

Purchase receipts, contracts, old letters, children’s drawings and college papers, for example, become searchable PDF files.

The main tip to make the most of the feature is: place what you want to scan in a flat place with good lighting. Here are the steps to scan what you need:

1. Google Drive App

Sign in with your Google account if it is not set up.

When opening the app, look for the blue “+” sign, locate in the lower right corner of the screen. It represents the add file.

2. The document

Take the document to be scanned and place it on a flat surface.

Now, tap on the camera icon to scan the image. The process is the same as taking a conventional photo with a cell phone.

3. If necessary, make edits

After the previous step, you will be able to make minor edits like adjusting the image scanning area. To do this, tap on “Cut”.

If you want, you can scan another page: tap the “+” symbol again to add.

4. save

Files are available in the Google Drive mobile app, desktop program, and website. You can organize them into folders.

If you tap the three dots on the right side of the document, you can share, link, move, star to favorite the file.

How to create scan shortcut on mobile