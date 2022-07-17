“I know where Neymar is comfortable!” PSG coach indicates in which position he will wear number 10

Neymar has been the main subject of French football. Whether because of the possibility of leaving PSG, or also because of the way Christophe Galtier, the team’s new coach, wants to wear the number 10 of the Brazilian National Team.

In an interview with the French newspaper L’Team, Galtier said he already has a plan for Neymar. And that he should wear shirt 10 as a midfielderacting between the lines and seeking to be decisive in the matches.

“I know where Neymar can be comfortable, whether it’s a little bit more forward or in front of two midfielders. Neymar, like Leo (Messi), they are facilitators, players who have this ability to find themselves between the lines and be decisive. “Galtier said.

Coach defends Neymar

In the interview, Christophe Galtier was asked about Neymar’s cases of indiscipline, widely publicized by the French press last season. The coach defended the Brazilian, but stated that there will be rules that will be followed by the players.

“There will be rules of life that will be put into practice, which I will present to the group. There will be some things that are negotiable, some that are non-negotiable. I will exchange with the players because it is necessary to take into account the non-sporting obligations of the players, but very precise rules will have to be respected. They will have to compromise”, concluded Galtier.