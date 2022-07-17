Idol of Vitória and Paysandu and with hits on his resume, Vanderson Pitbull reveals fans and evaluates teams | brasileirão c series

Next Sunday, Vitória and Paysandu will make, in Barradão, a confrontation that will leave the heart of an old acquaintance divided. An idol for both teams, former midfielder Vanderson Pitbull will follow from afar the game valid for the 15th round of Serie C, which does not match at all with the rich history of the two clubs. Despite this, the match is worth a lot, especially for one of the teams.

For Vitória, the game is crucial, as the team has a complicated situation in the fight for classification for the second phase of the Terceirona – with five rounds to go, Rubro-Negro has a 21% chance of advancing. Boogeyman, vice-leader, is living a more comfortable phase and has an almost 99% probability of securing a spot in the G-8, which can be confirmed this Sunday.

And it is precisely the moment of the clubs that makes Vanderson not hide the crowd for this Sunday.

– They are two clubs that I have the greatest gratitude, love, great affection for both fans. But looking at the table, Paysandu has a very good margin, practically classified. And Vitória trying to reach a classification stage. At the moment, Vitória is needing the three points more than Paysandu. That Vitória can make the three points, go up and qualify with Paysandu – cheers the former midfielder.

Paysandu and Vitória are the clubs for which Vanderson played the most in his career. The midfielder gained prominence in football in Papão and was part of the most victorious period in the history of the team in the early 2000s, with winning the Brazilian Series B, the North and Champions Cups, in addition to participating in Libertadores.

He arrived at Vitória in 2006, when he decided to play in Serie C after playing in the elite of Brazilian football for Juventude – a decision that proved to be right from the beginning. For the Bahia club, Vanderson played until 2010 and won titles in the Northeast Cup and Bahia Championship, in addition to reaching the runner-up of the Copa do Brasil in 2010.

2 of 3 Vanderson was the author of the goal that guaranteed access to Paysandu in 2012 — Photo: Marcelo Seabra/O Liberal Vanderson was the author of the goal that guaranteed access to Paysandu in 2012 — Photo: Marcelo Seabra/O Liberal

Retired from the pitch since 2015 and living in Pará, Vanderson regrets that two of the biggest clubs in Brazil are in Serie C. For him, bad management took Paysandu and Vitória to a moment far from the protagonism of other times.

– I think it’s very management. It is not possible the Victory it’s the Paysandu hire only bad players. And the wrong hire, you pay up front. Paysandu is in good hands today, Maurício [Ettinger, presidente do clube] is my friend, the club is gaining the trust of the fans. Is very [problema] management, backstage fights, a lot of people wanting to be president. Being the manager has to be organized, put everything in order, work with love. You have to make things happen.

It was at Paysandu that Vanderson won the nickname Pitbull and became known for his determination on the field, a fierce spirit that the midfielder also brought to Vitória and was in the graces of the club and the fans. No wonder, to this day, he has an eternalized painting on the walls of Barradão.

For the former athlete, it is precisely this quality that the Bahia team lacked at times.

– I think it took a while to understand that Serie C is not just technique, it’s a lot of race, will. If you don’t play with love, determination to the stage you’re playing, you’re not going anywhere. Vitória took a while to understand that Series C is like that. Thank God, in this final stretch, the players understood. I say this because I’ve played Serie C for Vitória and Paysandu. Thank God, in both I gained access. Serie C is played more with race than with technique – he says.

“In the beginning, the Victory I wanted to go up with my own shirt, tradition, fans. I wouldn’t make it. Once you’ve got that spirit of warriors, and Series C, you’re growing at the right time. I hope it can define the classification among the eight”.

Vanderson also sees in Vitória’s squad a player with characteristics similar to his own.

– I followed Vitória’s game in the Copa do Brasil against Castanhal and saw him [João Pedro] dedicating It reminded me a little of my time. And Vitória needs a player like that, not just because he’s a midfielder. Players have to come together, embrace the cause, play like Serie C.

Vanderson speaks with the authority of someone who has successful experience in Série C. The former midfielder gained access with Vitória in 2006 and with Papão, in 2012. He recalls that, in the campaign for Rubro-Negro, the union between the players made the difference.

– In 2006, the athletes who were at Vitória wanted to make history together with the club. Today I see that some athletes already have their history, their curriculum and, sometimes, they want to play only with the shirt, with the tradition and history of Vitória. And sometimes the ball doesn’t go in. At that time, everyone wanted to move up, wanted something more for their career, wanted to make money. I’m not saying that today’s players are slacking off. I’m saying that, nowadays, football has changed a lot, it’s a lot of marketing. And sometimes things don’t work out that way, he says.

Despite the problems faced by the clubs, Vanderson is encouraged by the good moment of the teams: Paysandu walks calmly to advance safely, and Vitória is going through its best moment in Terceirona in search of a sprint to pinch one of the vacancies in the G-8. Used to great moments, the former midfielder hopes that the good phase will last and that he can celebrate the classification of two clubs that are in his heart.

– Players have to unite more. I keep imagining Barradão full. And, if the player is not motivated by that, it is better to leave Vitória. It’s a big club, which is going through a difficult time. But if the player unites, eats Barradão’s grass, I’m sure Vitória will get access.