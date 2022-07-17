“If I were Flamengo, I’d call John Textor”; Renato Maurício Prado suggests selling a striker to Botafogo

Vitinho has not been pleasing the fans Flamengo lately. The striker entered the second half of the duel against Coritiba, for the Brazilian Championship, when the score was 2 x 0 for Mengão, and missed an incredible chance to increase the score in the match, which caused the crowd to boo him on the field. .

The issue of booing and poor performance on the field made journalist Renato Maurício Prado, on his Youtube channel, suggest that the striker should go to Botafogo, which now with John Texto has more money for signings, since in the Flamengo the player is a reserve and does not show willingness on the field to change this condition.

“Vitinho gives the feeling that he is there out of obligation. No more! Give up on Vito. “and said: ‘Friend, don’t you want to buy Vitinho? Make an offer, it doesn’t have to be big’. The problem is that Vitinho’s contract ends at the end of the year. end of the year, but it makes no sense for Flamengo to renew with him”, he said.

And he added: “He enters the field and it seems that he is in another dimension. His face, his insecurity… he doesn’t do anything anymore.(…) Give me five great performances by Vitinho. He can’t. Player without blood! I don’t I can handle a player without blood at Flamengo. He may not be a star, who makes the difference in the whole game, but he has to have blood! Vitinho has no blood. He enters the field looking like he fulfills a tedious obligation.”

In the match against Coritiba, Vitinho was booed by the crowd at Mané Garrincha. After Flamengo’s victory, the coach made a point of repudiating the boos and defending his athlete and emphasized that the player has been working and dedicating himself in training: “I have a lot of confidence in the group I have, in the players that are there. none. What happened today with Vitinho is regrettable. He has worked, he has dedicated himself and at some point he will find his best production. And I hope that happens. As long as a player does not give up on himself, you can be sure that we, the committee , and the directors will not,” he said.