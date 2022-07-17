In a game of many alternatives, São Paulo and Flu draw at Morumbi

In a very busy game at Morumbi, São Paulo and Fluminense drew 2-2, in a match valid for the Brazilian. Flu opened the scoring with André, but the hosts, still in the first half, turned with Luciano and Patrick. In the final stage, Manoel left everything the same.

The clash of tricolors was marked by many alternatives, chances created and marked a good duel between coaches Rogério Ceni and Fernando Diniz. With the result, Flu reached 28 points and occupies the 4th position. The Tricolor Paulista reached 24 points and occupies the 8th place.

Next Wednesday, the people from São Paulo will visit Internacional, at 8:30 pm, in Beira-Rio. On the same day, the Cariocas, in turn, will host Goiás, 7pm, at Estádio Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda.

Who did well: Wellington fixes the side

The São Paulo left-back entered the first stage and changed the history of the game. In a duel marked by collective actions, Welington was the piece that Ceni put on the field to balance the actions after initial pressure from Fluminense. And it worked: the team grew defensively and offensively, turning the score around, but giving up the tie later.

Who was wrong: Caio Paulista on a faded journey

Transformed into a left-back by Fernando Diniz, Caio Paulista did not perform well. Badly defensively, he gave space on his side in the tricolor goals and participated very little offensively. With the Flu very attached to the right side of the attack, Caio was an extra in Morumbi. He, however, was not the only shadowy figure. Goose and Arias were also very ineffective, although their production increased a lot with Nathan’s entry.

Patrick plays 28 minutes in debut

The young Patryck Lanza, a 19-year-old left-back, made his professional debut in the duel against Flu. He was called up in the starting lineup, but his first professional appearance lasted only 28 minutes, when Ceni had to take goalkeeper Jandrei out due to injury and, behind on the scoreboard, took the opportunity to put Welington in the youngster’s spot.

São Paulo: bad start and Ceni’s finger

The duel started with Fluminense feeling at home inside Morumbi. Fernando Diniz’s team dominated the actions, scored high and cornered Tricolor in their own field – so much so that they opened the scoring in the 24th minute. And that’s when Ceni decided to move: he had to take out Jandrei due to injury and took the opportunity to move on the side, taking out young Patryck for Welington’s entry. São Paulo grew in the game, reached the tie in dead ball and turned in the first stage. Fluminense equalized the actions in the second half, hit the mark and stopped the construction of Tricolor. In a short corner, the Cariocas reached the tie.

Fluminense: team loses after draw and reacts

Flu started the match printing its rhythm and made the rival uncomfortable with its rhythm. With good exchange of passes and pressure to take the ball, the team took the initiative and dominated the actions. The team opened the scoring with André, but got completely messed up after taking the tie and the comeback. The team was involved by São Paulo, didn’t fit in the marking anymore and was little productive until Nathan joined, who brought new life to the team.

Chronology

In the 24th minute of the first half, André hit from outside the area and hit to score. In the 33rd minute, André headed, shaved his head and Luciano headed to equalize. At 41, Talles crossed and Patrick threw himself to reach the ball and turn. In the 18th minute of the second half, Manoel took advantage of a cross and headed to equalize.

tricolor drama

In a casual clash with Léo, São Paulo Jandrei was kneed in the back and could no longer follow. He tried to remain, but the pain spoke louder and Thiago Couto entered the vacancy of the goalkeeper. Minutes later, the defender felt pain, was substituted and cried on the bench.

Ball in the net

For five games, striker Luciano doesn’t know what it’s like to enter the field and not hit the net. The player scored once again against Fluminense, the seventh goal in five matches. This time, he took advantage of a deflected cross to land a cross header with surgical precision.

Diniz at home

Former São Paulo coach, Fernando Diniz received a warm welcome from former teammates of Morumbi. Players and staff members hugged the commander before the ball rolled. Hours before the start of the game, he climbed onto the lawn and went to check the state of the field up close.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO X FLUMINENSE

Competition: Brazilian championship

Place: Morumbi, in São Paulo (SP)

Day: July 17, 2022, Sunday

Time: 16:00 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA / GO)

assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA / GO) and Bruno Boschilia (FIFA / SC)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

goals: André, in the 24th minute of the first half; Luciano, in the 33rd minute of the second half; Patrick, in the 41st minute of the second half; Manoel, in the 18th minute of the second half.

Yellow cards: Diego Costa, Luciano, Calleri, Patrick (SAO); André, Caio Paulista (FLU)

red cards:

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Rafinha, Léo (Luizão), Diego Costa and Patryck (Welington); Talles Costa, Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes and Patrick; Eder (Igor Vinícius) and Luciano (Calleri). Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro (Felipe Melo), Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli (Nathan) and Ganso (Willian); Arias (Alexandre Jesus), Matheus Martins (Nonato) and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz