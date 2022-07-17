Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G made official without fanfare with Helio G99 and 8 GB of RAM

After the version with 5G was launched, now the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G was made official without fanfare from the manufacturer. The discovery came when the cell phone appeared on the AliExpress list.

Between this model and its 5G variant, there are some important differences. The 4G variant, for example, is the thinnest of the duo, with a thickness of 7.8 mm. The smartphone also has NFC support, a drawer with three slots (two nano SIM cards and one microSD), USB-C port and a standard audio jack.

Main technical specifications


The Note 12 Pro 4G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch screen, in AMOLED material and with Full HD+ resolution, just like the 5G edition. Still in the multimedia part, it has a stereo sound configuration, with two speakers.

The mobile platform present in it is the MediaTek Helio G99, manufactured in 6 nm lithography. The chip is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The battery has 5,000 mAh, with support for 33W fast charging.



The rear camera configuration has a main sensor of 108 MP and two additional sensors of 2 MP each. On the front is the 16 MP front lens. Video details were not revealed.

  • 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

  • Mediatek Helio G99 Platform

  • 8 GB of RAM memory

  • 256 GB of storage

  • 16 MP front camera

  • Triple rear camera:

    • 108 MP main sensor

    • 2 MP macro sensor

    • 2 MP depth sensor

  • 5000mAh battery

    • 33W fast charging

price and availability


The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G can be found on the brand’s official store, on the Ali;Express platform. The MSRP starts at US$ 275.88 (~R$ 1492). In the coming days, the value may drop further, to the range of US$ 199.90 (~R$ 1,081).

So, what did you think of the 4G version of the Infinix device? Share with us your opinion!

