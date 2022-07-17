iPhone 13 was one of the best-selling products of Prime Day 2022 in Brazil

The 2022 edition of the prime daya traditional shopping event for amazontook place on the 12th and 13th of July, including here in Brazil.

After the promotions, the American giant took the opportunity to disclose a balance of the best-selling items during the two days.

According to Amazon, sales in Brazil were 2.1x higher than those recorded at last year’s event. Worldwide, there were more than 300 million products sold is savings of over US$1.7 billion users who took advantage of the various promotions.

Among the highlights of best sellers in Brazil, we had Amazon’s own devices (more specifically, the 3rd generation Echo Dot, the 10th generation Kindle and the Fire TV Stick).

In the “Electronics” category, we had a mention of an Apple product — more specifically, the iPhone 13, although Amazon did not specify its color or capacity. Another Apple device mentioned as one of the best sellers (globally, in this case) was the Apple Watch Series 7the latest generation of Apple’s smartwatch.

Other highlights featured on the bestseller list include some JBL headphones, beer, Lenovo notebook and smart lamps. You can check the complete list here.

Did you also take the opportunity to buy something on Prime Day? 🤑

