iPhone 14 Pro: cell phone look is revealed in schematic images

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has been one of the main targets of Apple leaks and rumors these days, and this week we had another one. Photographs of an alleged document with schematic drawings of the device show in detail what the design of the new iPhone might look like.

The images first appeared on Baidu and became popular mainly after being shared on Twitter by the ShrimpApplePro account. There are two photos, showing the measurements and design of the iPhone 14 Pro Max on the front and back.

Paper schematic of iPhone 14 Pro Max

Confirming other leaks, the schematics show a pill-shaped cutout on the front camera of the new iPhone model. It is also interesting that the measurements of the device appear: 160.71 mm long, 78.58 mm wide and 7.85 mm thick.

The schematic also shows a separate measurement of thickness, adding the spine of the camera, which goes to 12.02 mm. It gives just over 4mm of bulge for the cameras alone, a considerable size.

As always, the new iPhones are expected to be announced in September, when we should have confirmation of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and see how many of its leaks were correct.