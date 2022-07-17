iPhone 14 Pro Max has leaked 3D model showing design details

The iPhone 14 Pro Max should bring a renewed look to the new generation of Apple phones, or at least that’s what the rumors indicate so far. Now images of a non-working prototype of the model have leaked showing what we can expect from its design.

Scheduled for September this year, the iPhone 14 Pro Max should bring some interesting news over the iPhone 13 Pro Max. On the front, both the larger model and the iPhone 14 Pro must finally abandon the wide notch at the top of the screen, making room for an exclusive “i”-shaped hole for the front camera and Face ID sensors.

The edges around the screen appear to be symmetrical, which will help give the phone a more premium look, while at the back a significantly large camera module is found. This goes against rumors that already said it would be bigger than the one found on the iPhone 13 Pro Max due to the new sensors.

What to expect from the iPhone 14 Pro range?

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max should be the models with the biggest news in this generation of Apple smartphones. They should be the only ones with the new Apple A16 Bionic processor, and also the only ones that should bring an improved main rear camera. For the first time since the iPhone 6S, the brand will exchange the 12 MP sensor for a 48 MP one, which should also allow 8K video recording.

The brand is expected to bring even more improvements to these models, which should be announced in September alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus — or iPhone 14 Max —, the latter being another great novelty of the brand, as it will replace the Mini variant in the new generation.

