It is worth it? John Textor wants to renew with Botafogo promise

Botafogo is experiencing a turbulent moment in the season. Last Thursday, 14, he was defeated, at home, by 2 to 0, by América-MG, for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, Glorioso had already lost 3-0. After another setback, the crowd called the team a “shameless team”.

Faced with many absences due to injury, Glorioso is looking for reinforcements. But he also wants to guarantee the permanence of one of the great promises of the alvinegra base category: Matheus Nascimento.

The 18-year-old striker has a contract until the end of June 2023. That is, at the beginning of the next season, the player will be able to sign a pre-contract. Faced with this possibility, Botafogo has already started talking to representatives of Matheus Nascimento. John Textor himself is participating in this negotiation.

“In the case of Matheus, we have a great opportunity to have a multi-club platform. Botafogo is a platform club, like Lyon, Crystal Palace… It doesn’t mean that we will sell to Crystal Palace, but we can use the platform to improve players , to create programs and important moments. He was offered a different project. But it was, yes, something very cool personally done by John, by Doug (Freedman), from Crystal Palace, by myself and by Luís”, said the football director of the club, André Mazzuco, in an interview with ESPN.

Matheus Nascimento’s numbers

This season, Matheus Nascimento has alternated between the starting lineup and the reserve team. In all, there are 24 matches played, seven goals scored and one assist distributed.