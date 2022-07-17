Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, died of accidental injuries

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald Trump, died on thursday of “impact injuries to the torso,” New York forensic officials said Friday. According to a forensic statement, the death was accidental, although the circumstances were not specified.

Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Ivana, 73, had died “at her residence in New York”. The former White House tenant recalled the “formidable” life of this former model and skier of Czech descent, who was his wife from 1977 to 1992. The couple had three children: Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric.

In a statement transmitted to AFP, New York police said they went to Ivana Trump’s apartment after receiving a call to the 911 emergency number and finding the woman “unconscious and unresponsive”. Her death does not appear to be of “criminal origin”, the agents said.

According to The New York Times, police were checking to see if Ivana Trump had fallen down the stairs of her home, located in an upscale neighborhood of Manhattan. In October 2017, months after Trump arrived at the White House, Ivana Trump published “Raising Trump”, a book in which she reports having taught her children “the value of money, not to lie, not to cheat, not to steal, and to respect the too much”.





After Ivana, Donald Trump married actress Marla Maples, with whom he had a daughter, Tiffany. And in 2005, he married Melania Trump, mother of 16-year-old Barron.