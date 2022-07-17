Juventude x Goiás: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Juventude and Goiás face each other this Sunday, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel between the two teams fighting to remain in the elite is scheduled for 11:00 am (Brasília time), at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul. ge tracks all bids live, with videos.

After giving the tie to Coritiba, away from home, even with the 2-0 advantage on the scoreboard, Juventude continues to try to put an end to the series of seven games without a win in the Brazilian. Alviverde’s last victory in Serie A was on June 5, against Fluminense, by 1-0. Since then, the team has only gained two points and dropped to the penultimate place with 12 points added.

Goiás comes from a blunt elimination suffered by rival Atlético-GO in the Copa do Brasil. On Wednesday, the Emerald team lost 3-0 in Serrinha and said goodbye to the tournament. Now only the Brasileirão remains for the club, which tries to confirm reaction in the competition. In Serie A, the team beat Athletico-PR 2-1 in the last round and managed to get out of the relegation zone.

Youth – coach: Umberto Louzer

Coach Umberto Louzer even tested a line with three defenders during the week’s training sessions, but Vitor Mendes felt muscle discomfort and was not included for the match. In midfield, Marlon returns from a muscle injury and could win the spot against Paraguayan Óscar Ruiz. The midfielder Yuri Lima, who felt muscle discomfort in the warm-up of the last round, had no injury, but is out of the list for the game at Jaconi.

Probable lineup: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Rafael Forster and Moraes; Jean Irmer, Jadson and Óscar Ruiz (Marlon); Edinho, Paulo Henrique and Ricardo Bueno.

hanging: Vitor Gabriel, Jadson, Capixaba, Ricardo Bueno and Thalisson

Embezzlement: Yuri Lima (physical transition process)

Goiás – coach: Jair Ventura

Goiás must have news in the lineup. After being on the bench in the last few matches, striker Vinícius is quoted to return to the team. If coach Jair Ventura chooses to keep the duo Nicolas and Pedro Raul in front, he can replace Danilo Barcelos, as a winger on the left. Booed in the defeat to Atlético-GO, Fellipe Bastos could lose ground; Luan Dias is an option in the middle.

Probable lineup: Thaddeus; Yan Souto, Reynaldo and Caetano; Diego, Matheus Sales, Caio Vinícius, Fellipe Bastos (Luan Dias) and Vinícius; Nicolas and Pedro Raul

who is out: Apodi does muscle strengthening work

hanging: Caio Vinícius, Fellipe Bastos, Luan Dias and Renato Júnior

