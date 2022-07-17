Kathellen or Antonia? Pia sends this Saturday definition of Tainara’s replacement in the defense | Brazilian Team

Coach Pia Sundhage has a doubt for the game against Venezuela next Monday, at 18:00 (GMT), at the Centenario Stadium in Armenia – SporTV broadcasts live, ge follows in real time . Incumbent, Tainara ended up testing positive for Covid and is isolated in the national team’s concentration. The mission is to choose Rafaelle’s defense partner for the next round. Kathellen is one of the candidates. The player even took Tainara’s place at half-time against the Uruguayans.

– The expectation is great, but of course in a difficult time with the pandemic and this Covid that never ends. Of course, hoping that Tai comes back soon. We are working on and off the field together exactly to understand the positions and in case this situation occurs, we don’t miss it so much. We’re ready,” Kathellen said.

The other option for the vacancy is Antonia, currently a starter on the right side, but who also knows how to play the role of defender. With that, Fê Palermo would enter the role of Levante player. Captain of the Selection, Rafaelle cites the two partnership options and comments that Brazil needs to be ready for adversity.

– First I think the team is not selected yet. I don’t even know if I’m going to start playing. We have great athletes, great defenders. I think we have to be ready for these adversities, it’s a complicated moment, but we have to do our best, regardless of who starts playing. I trust girls a lot. Maybe I’ll start playing with Kat or Antonia. I think what they pass on to us in training is the same and we know how to play the role that is Pia’s style of play, regardless of who is – said Rafaelle.

