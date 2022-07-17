Keanu Reeves Is Fulfilling His Dream Playing Batman

(photo: Reproduction / Internet)

One of the most popular actors today, Keanu Reeves is preparing to fulfill a big dream. In one of DC’s newest projects, the Matrix star and John Wick plays Batman. In a recent interview, the actor talked about his new film and revealed the expectation for the release.

Keanu Reeves is currently quite busy. In addition to acting in the John Wick franchise – which will soon release his fourth film – the actor has several projects in front of and behind the cameras.

At Netflix, for example, Reeves will produce and star in the adaptation of his comic BRZRKR. But before that, the actor enters the world of superheroes with a performance in a long-awaited DC movie.

See below everything that Keanu Reeves revealed about his introduction to the DC universe with one of the most anticipated releases of the company; check out.

Keanu Reeves to be Batman in new DC movie

Keanu Reeves is confirmed in the voice cast of DC League of Super Pets. The animated production brings back some of the most iconic comic book heroes.

In the new film, Keanu Reeves voices Bruce Wayne, the Batman. The actor’s performance garnered high praise from critics.

In addition to Keanu Reeves, the cast of DC League of Super Pets includes some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, famous for their performances in films and series.

Dwayne Johnson, DC’s Black Adam, also known for films like Jumanji and Red Alert, plays Krypto.

J Kevin Hart, who is successful on Netflix with the comedy The Man from Toronto, voices the character Ace.

In Superman’s voice is John Krasinski. Recently, the actor also made his Marvel debut.

Jameela Jamil from The Good Place and Legendary, Wonder Woman. The actress is also confirmed in the upcoming She-Hulk series.

The film’s cast is completed by Marc Maron (GLOW) as the villain Lex Luthor and Olivia Wilde (Off Series) as Lois Lane.

In a recent interview, Keanu Reeves discussed his experience as Batman and revealed expectations for the release of DC League of Super Pets.

‘I’ve always loved Batman! As a kid, I chose Batman and Spider-Man comics, but I didn’t follow the Superman stories. There have been so many incarnations of this character, and I’ve always wanted to play him. I think I’m tapping into my ‘inner Batman,'” the actor commented.

DC League of Super Pets premieres in Brazil on July 28, 2022. See the trailer for the feature below.

