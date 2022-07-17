Kevin Smith shares his opinion on Lady Gaga in Joker 2

In June of this year, news came out that Lady Gaga was in talks to play Harley Quinn / Harley Quinn in the sequel to jokerdirected by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix.

In a recent interview for the magazine Forbesfilmmaker and podcaster Kevin Smith commented on Lady Gaga’s casting for Harley Quinn in joker 2. A fan of comics, Smith named his daughter Harley Quinn Smith.

Smith was asked if the casting of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn could erase the acclaimed performance of Margot Robbie as the anti-heroine throughout three films from the A.D. He replied:

“No way. These comic book characters, man, they’re like characters from mythology. Nobody ever thinks, ‘There can only be one movie about Zeus or one movie about a cowboy.’ These are larger-than-life figures that even if they have particular identities like Harley Quinn, you can have multiple artists playing them as we’ve seen them for ages with James Bond, with Batman, with Superman. The performer can be replaced, swapped, over and over again. It is the character that is the star.”

“So when Todd Phillips says, ‘Hey, I’m going to do a sequel to one of the most successful comic book movies of all time,’ the R-rated Joker movie that won Academy Awards… Joker, of course, will have Harley Quinn and Harley Quinn will be played by one of the most famous artists on the planet. That, to me, is simply brilliant and obvious marketing, man. That’s smart. And if someone says, ‘Well, I prefer Margot’s version,’ you get both. No one is going to force you to watch one or the other.”

Smith reinforced his point that multiple actors playing the same character can appeal to multiple audiences at the same time, just like Batman.

“But these characters – Batman exists in movies, Batman exists in TV, Batman exists in cartoons, Batman exists in comics and video games, and it’s not always the same person playing the character. These characters are so loved that people are going to enjoy seeing a lot of people take on the character, especially people they never expected.”

Finally, Smith said that having Gaga as Harley Quinn in the movies is something no one expected, but many are now curious to see how it turns out.

“Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn is a poster waiting to happen in a dream no one has ever had before. But now everyone would like to see this. It’s like, ‘Wow, that makes sense.’ It doesn’t mean that everyone is like, ‘We’re done with Margot.’ More Margot, and we’ll see Lady Gaga Harley Quinn too.”

The news of Gaga as Harley Quinn generated commotion among fans of the singer, Harley, as well as the Clown of Crime. Many memes began to emerge, as well as comments for and against Gaga in the film, in addition to rumors of Joker 2 being a musical.

the script of joker 2 is already ready, as Todd Phillips announced on Instagram, it is not yet known when the recordings will start.

