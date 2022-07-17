latest news from Flamengo

Pedro reveals unhappiness with Paulo Sousa and says he almost left Flamengo

In an interview after the victory over Coritiba last Saturday (16), striker Pedro revealed that he was frustrated with the reserve. He recalls that coach Paulo Sousa did not put him on during the Supercup game and with few opportunities, he wanted to leave Flamengo.

“That moment was the most complicated mentally in this period at Flamengo. It was a moment when I wasn’t having so many opportunities, not entering the final against Atlético-MG left me frustrated and I went to games and training already thinking it wouldn’t work out. There I lost something that I have very strong, which is my emotional, my mental part. At that moment, I was a little shaken and, yes, I was thinking out the window to see what would be best for my career. But now is the time to focus and think about Flamengo. I’m having the opportunities, playing important games. I will always want to play and have a sequence”, says the striker.

Shanghai releases and Flamengo advances for Oscar

Another news that hit on Saturday (16) was Flamengo’s advance by Oscar midfielder. Journalist Raísa Simplício brings new information involving the negotiation. According to her, the Chinese agree to lend Oscar until the end of the year. For this reason, the athlete negotiates with Flamengo, who are trying to reach an agreement on the player’s salary, which in China is almost R$10 million. The loan would be free and Mengão just need to settle the salary bases with Oscar.

Flamengo wins Oscar competition

According to journalist Gilmar Ferreira, from the newspaper Extra, Atlético-MG also wants Oscar. The Minas Gerais club would be having conversations with Giuliano Bertolucci, the player’s manager. It is worth remembering that Hulk played with Oscar in China and in the Brazilian national team and could be a determining factor in convincing the Brazilian.

Atlético-MG continues crying and wants VAR audio of the elimination in the Copa do Brasil

Flamengo has already qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, but Atlético-MG remains unhappy with the 2-0 defeat at Maracanã. According to Lucas Tanaka, the miners will request images and audio from the VAR of Arrascaeta’s second goal, when the ball enters the goal and leaves, taken by goalkeeper Everson. Although the images have been clear and it has been clear that the ball crosses the line entirely, the miners want to understand how the VAR review was carried out. The club must forward the request to the CBF on Monday (18).

Dorival guarantees the debut of Cebolinha, but puts his foot on the brakes for Vidal

Dorival Júnior confirmed that Everton Cebolinha debuts against Juventude, on Wednesday (20). Vidal could also debut. The delay is due to the opening of the transfer window, which only happens this Monday (18). Before that, players coming from abroad could not debut. Despite this, Dorival says that Vidal still needs to get back to his best physical shape and the Chilean bar from entering the field in the next match.

“Cebolinha will be with us, either acting or entering. Vidal is still early, very early, let’s not create an anticipated expectation, let’s give him time to condition himself, get to know all the processes so that he has conditions”, explains the Flamengo coach.

Flamengo gives up on Diego Rossi

The striker had been speculated at Flamengo since the beginning of the year and his name was aired again in this window. But Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, is buying the player permanently with the endorsement of Jorge Jesus, the team’s coach. The information brought by the journalist Venê Casagrande is that Flamengo will not make any other consultation or poll for the athlete and that now he sees other positions with more need for reinforcement. So the deal shouldn’t happen now.

