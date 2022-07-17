Leaked photos reveal Star-Lord’s new look

The recordings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have already been completed in Atlanta, United States, filming that began in November 2021 and was only finished in May of this year.

READ TOO!

But there was a whole journey to get to this moment. In 2018, director James Gunn was fired from directing the film, only to be rehired a few months later, when he had already made a commitment to Warner to direct the film. The Suicide Squad and the series Peacemaker.

This resulted in some delays to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which will now hit theaters in May 2023, with the promise of being the last chapter of the Guardians as the team as we know it.

Yes, director James Gunn has already stated that this will be the last film of the team he commands, as well as this new adventure will feature the farewell, closure, of some of the heroes we’ve come to love so much.

And it looks like this latest movie will finally give the team a very true-to-the-comic uniform, where everyone wears blue and red. During filming in Atlanta, photos were leaked with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the Nebula (Karen Gillan), which you can check out below via Just Jared.

Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

The Nebula in the new team movie:

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy for more news and also check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the film you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

Read ALL ABOUT Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!