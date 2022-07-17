Like KLB, see other 2000s bands that came back

“Life, give me back my fantasies, my dream of living life…”, if you lived in the 2000s, you can certainly mentally chant this refrain with a hint of drama and suffering, imitating Leandro’s voice. At the beginning of the years, the brothers Kiko, Leandro and Bruno formed the trio KLB and dominated the charts with “The Pain of Love”.

Fever among young people, the brothers released memorable songs like “She’s not here”, “My shyness” and the re-recording of RPM’s “Olhar 43” After a seven-year break, they’re back with the “20+” tour 2 Experience”, which is touring all over Brazil with a very nostalgic show. The brothers have also appeared on TV shows such as “Faustão na Band”.

“The stage has always been part of our life since the cradle. Music has always been what paid our house bills”, explained Kiko, when asked about returning to the stage, in a recent interview with Domingo Espetacular.

The first show took place in June in São Paulo and wowed the audience by the mega stage structure and new versions of great hits. About 50,000 people saw the first performances, according to Kiko. The trio has more shows scheduled and should pass in the main capitals of the country.

Recently, the band participated in a video of the Yahoo answering haters about the band’s return. He was amused by the statements of some netizens.

The trend of reliving the 2000s has been making a comeback in the music business in recent years. Very successful bands, which ended up being ostracized over the years, are back with everything, making fans happy. See who’s on the road again.

Vinny and LS Jack

Vinny takes over vocals for the band LS Jack. Photo: reproduction/Instagram/lsjackbanda

Singer Vinny surprised the public by being announced as the new singer of the band LS Jack, in 2020. Two great hits of the 2000s, the musicians came together to create a new version of old hits. Marcus Menna, original vocalist of LS Jack, is on a solo career and said he has blessed Vinny for the new journey. Vinny celebrated the musical reunion of longtime friends.

“In this new phase, we are much more rock than pop, mainly because of this good energy of the union. We are happy because we are old friends getting together to make music again, at a mature age. We feel the same excitement as when we were kids”, said Vinny in an interview with Extra. The band continues to play shows in Brazil.

Fat family

Fat Family is back on the music scene (Photo: Playback/Instagram Fat Family)

All of Brazil surrendered to the song “Eu Não Vou”, a resounding success of Fat Family, in 1998. Originally formed by brothers Sidney, Celinho, Celinha, Simone, Suzete, Kátia and Deise Cipriano, the band was inspired by North-American singers Americans like Aretha Fraklin and James Brown, becoming an instant success. Suely joined the band in 1999. The band was very successful in the pop market until 2003, when they converted to a gospel career. The brothers also went through two griefs with the death of Sidney, victim of a stroke in 2011. In 2019, Deise also left after losing her fight with cancer. With their sister’s departure, they left the stage to mourn.

In 2022, Simone, Katia, Suzete and Celinho announced their return to the stage. Deise’s daughter, Talita Deisinha, has also performed with the band in some shows. Recently, the brothers were remembering the successes with the public at Altas Horas.

Rouge

A success among teenagers in the 2000s, Rouge emerged from the reality show “Popstars”, on SBT, and was very successful. Luciana, Aline, Patrícia (Li Martins), Karin and Fantine were chosen to form the band among 30 thousand candidates. At launch, they sold 2 million copies of their first album, being considered the best-selling female band in the country. After controversies regarding the intense hours of work, Luciana left the band in 2004, creating a decline in intense success. The group disbanded two years later.

Recently, Li Martins spoke about the end in 2006 to the Venus podcast. “I think I was the only one who didn’t want Rouge to take this break… But at that moment the vibe was everyone was disappointed, everyone was very sad, and the shows weren’t selling out, we weren’t having success anymore that we thought we were going to do, we thought we were going to blow up with this tour, with these new songs, and it didn’t, so I think it generated frustration”, he revealed.

To the delight of fans, the girls got together in 2017 and did the tour “Rouge – 15 years”. In 2019, they released the album “Les 5inq” with the hit “Dona da minha vida”. But in the same year they also announced another indefinite break.

“It was an epic reunion and we believe that we managed to fulfill our mission and completed another cycle. Now, we feel that we need to fly new paths and so we will take a break from the group. We will embark towards the unknown and the five of us will expand our horizons in different ways. ways, in different professional areas”, they said at the time.