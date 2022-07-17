MAC Niterói among the best museums of the last 100 years

share tweet share share Email

The magazine ArtNewsin New York, released a list of the best museums of the last hundred years and two Brazilian institutions were mentioned: Museu de Arte Contemporânea de Niterói (MAC Niterói) and MASP. In addition to the internal artistic quality, the magazine considered the exterior architecture of the museums, where the building itself functions as a work of art. These institutions are so ‘identifiable’ that they have become as famous as the works of art they hold.

The selection “includes influential modernist experiments and polarizing postmodern expansions, architectural oddities and beloved additions, circular museums and glazed pyramids”. They are museums that have proposed new and modern ways of making art.

The list includes 25 museums, and among Brazilians, MASP was in tenth place and MAC Niterói in second. Opened in 1968, MASP is a cantilevered glass museum designed by Italian-born Brazilian architect Lina Bo Bardi, an icon of daring modernist constructions. The building has two suspended exhibition floors and provides an open public space in its span, being a political place often used as a shelter.

Completed in 1996, MAC Niterói is one of several masterpieces by the masterful architect Oscar Niemeyer. Its structure has the shape of a flying saucer and hovers over a water mirror on the edge of a cliff in the bay, from where it offers a panoramic view of Rio de Janeiro.

First place went to the Center Pompidou, the ‘inside-out museum’ in France. Few would say the building is pleasing to the eye, but its postmodern brutalist architecture is filled with conceptual richness.

Check out the list of the ten best museums of the last 100 years:

01. Pompidou Center (France)

02. Museum of Contemporary Art of Niterói (Brazil)

03. National Museum of African American History and Culture (USA)

04. Guggenheim Museum (USA)

05. Sainsbury Wing, National Gallery (England)

06. Museum für Moderne Kunst (Germany)

07. Chichu Art Museum (Japan)

08. Neue Nationalgalerie (Germany)

09. Shanghai Tank (China)

10. São Paulo Museum of Art (Brazil)

*With information from the CRIO.ART portal and Cultura Niterói.

» Exhibitions at MAC Niterói

Denise Berbert’s exhibition “De onde vez” opens at MAC Niterói

Reflection on sharing different ways of seeing the world. On the 2nd of July, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Niterói opened the exhibition “From where we can see”, by the artist Denise Berbert. The proposal, curated by Angelina Accetta, brings together paintings by the artist, unpublished installations and interventions by guest artists with the proposal to reflect on the sharing of different ways of seeing the world.

The paintings presented particularly reflect the artist’s almost obsessive look at the colors and shapes she sees in the landscape. From there, unprecedented artistic installations were created, in which the recurring elements of Denise’s works take shape and interfere in the physical space of the Museum.

The exhibition starts at Praça do MAC, on its access ramp, with an installation of mandalas that runs from the railing to the internal glass of the balcony. The view of Guanabara Bay, which attracts thousands of people every month, can be seen in the same way that Denise inserts them in her paintings, with the overlapping of colors and shapes characteristic of her works. The public is invited to ‘dress’ the artist’s eyes and observe the landscape from her perspective.

On the walls, almost 100 paintings are interspersed with artistic installations created specifically for this show. In one of them, the visitor will be able to ‘enter’ the work of the artist and ‘walk through’ her so recurring mandalas. In another intervention, guest artist Rafael Turatti develops, using materials such as wire and LED, reproductions of the human figures present in the work ‘Faces’.

In the last gallery, a modification of the roles is proposed. If in previous galleries, the public could see like Denise, now the artist starts to see the world through someone else’s eyes. Thus, the work ‘2Berberts’ brings together mother and son, Denise and Bernardo, in the creation of paintings developed from the contrast of their visions. Bernardo’s concerns and his way of looking at the tensions of the world today are placed face to face with the artist’s positive vision.

“From where we see” seeks, above all, to find similarities between the ways of seeing the world, highlighting the differences that identify people as individuals and providing an immersive experience of alterity. The exhibition was made possible through Public Call 05/2021 of the Municipal Secretary of Cultures and the Municipality of Niterói. It also has the following supporters: Itatiaia Resort e Eventos, Vassouras Eco Resort, Helisight, Imaginatto Design and Marketing, Clé Interiores and Zangirolami e Advogados Associados.

Service

Exhibition “From Where We See” by Denise Berbert

Curator: Angelina Accetta

Time: 5pm

Visiting period: July 2nd to August 28th

Visiting hours: Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 6 pm

Admission: R$ 12 (full) | R$ 6 (half-price) – Seniors aged 60 and over, low-income young people aged between 15 and 29 enrolled in CadÚnico, private school and university students and teachers are entitled to half-price. Proof of entitlement to the benefit is required at the museum box office.

Free admission for public students (high school), children up to 7 years old, people with special needs, residents or born in Niterói (with proof of residence) and visitors by bicycle. On Wednesday, admission is free for everyone.

Sale: through the Sympla website or at the Museum ticket office. Entrance to the Museum must be made before 5:30 pm.

Location: Museum of Contemporary Art of Niterói (MAC – Niterói)

Address: Mirante da Boa Viagem, s/nº – Boa Viagem, Niterói – RJ

Information: (21) 2722-1543

Rafael Vicente opens the unprecedented exhibition “Pontos de Fuga”, at MAC Niterói

Rafael Vicente opened, on July 2nd, the exhibition “Pontos de Fuga”, at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Niterói, celebrating 28 years of his career. The curatorship is signed by Marcus Lontra.

There are about 70 works, all unpublished, between paintings – mostly oil on canvas – and an installation, which will occupy the main hall. In addition, the show also features memory and puzzle games so that the public can interact.

The artist’s research is very influenced by the urban landscape, with a remarkable use of perspectives and a color palette, which refer to the environment of large metropolises. His paintings begin on canvas and expand along the walls, invading the exhibition space.

“My research in painting has always been the landscape, the exhibition ‘Pontos de Fuga’ is an offshoot of my view of the landscape. Many things fascinate me in the plastic field, but without a doubt, the perspective has always been something that has attracted me. Even though I am colorblind, I try to explore color in my paintings”, says Rafael Vicente.

Rafael Vicente was 18 years old when he opened his first exhibition at the Paschoal Carlos Magno Cultural Center in Niterói. He did not imagine that he would win important awards and that his works would reach places like France, Portugal, Holland and Mozambique.

“He is an artist with mastery of his expressive means and at the same time restless and creative, building, stone by stone, frame by frame, his work, his truth, his history. And so we continued, the afternoons falling like overpasses and people insisting on believing in art as a territory of hope and resistance. In dark times, History teaches us that art is the sacred garment of the brave and courageous”, explains Lontra.

In these 28 years of his career, the artist, who has opened solo and group shows in Brazil and abroad, has always dreamed of showing his work in the work of Oscar Niemeyer. “For a long time I had an Atelier in Praia das Flechas and every day I looked at the Museum and admired the magnificent work of Oscar Niemeyer and today I am inside the Museum fulfilling a dream”, explains the artist.

His interest in the visual arts manifested itself early, more precisely in the house where he spent his childhood, in Icaraí, Niterói. Her mother, the plastic artist Maria das Graças Vicente, was the one who first pointed her to that form of expression. And it wouldn’t take long for what was an interest to become her vocation. His training took place at two of the most important institutions dedicated to the subject in Rio de Janeiro: the Escola de Belas Artes da UFRJ – where he became a professor between 2005 and 2007– and the Escola de Artes Visuais do Parque Lage (EAV), where was a student of Iole de Freitas (1945), among other great names in the arts. In addition to Iole, Suzi Coralli (1963) from São Paulo is an important reference in Rafael Vicente’s artistic identity.

The artist also carried out residencies in countries such as Paris (Pave D’Orsay by ArtSan’sLab), Spain (Casa Brasil de Madrid, in 2002) and Mozambique, where he participated, in 2006, in the International Biennial held in that capital, Maputo. And, in each of these shows, his production was endorsed by the most important curators in the country. These are names like Vanda Klabin, Fabiana de Moraes, Jorge Salomão and Marcus Lontra. One of the most assertive definitions of Rafael Vicente’s style is by Lontra: “It is an artist with mastery of his expressive means and at the same time restless and creative, building, stone by stone, frame by frame, the his work, his truth, his history”.

He is currently represented by Galerias Paulo Darzé in Salvador, Galeria Referência in Brasília and Almacén Thebaldi in Rio de Janeiro.

Datasheet

Artist: Rafael Vicente

Curator: Marcus Lontra

Expographic Project: Marcus Lontra and Gabriel Vicente

Editing: Gabriel Vicente and Jorge Cupim

Lighting: Antonio Mendel

Photography: Mario Grisolli

Service:

Exhibition “Points of Vanishing”, by Rafael Vicente

Time: 3pm

Exhibition period: from July 2nd to August 28th

Visitation: Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 6 pm

Location: MAC de Niterói – Main Hall

Address: Mirante da Boa Viagem, s/nº, Boa Viagem, Niterói, RJ

Admission: R$ 12 (full) | R$ 6 (half-price) – Seniors aged 60 and over, low-income young people aged between 15 and 29 enrolled in CadÚnico, private school and university students and teachers are entitled to half-price. Proof of entitlement to the benefit is required at the museum box office.

Free admission for public students (high school), children up to 7 years old, people with special needs, residents or born in Niterói (with proof of residence) and visitors by bicycle. On Wednesday, admission is free for everyone.

Sale: through the Sympla website or at the Museum ticket office. Entrance to the Museum must be made before 5:30 pm.

Information: (21) 2722-1543 | facebook.com/macniteroi.oficial | @macniteroi













