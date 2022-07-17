Massacres in the USA bear the mark of Cain – 07/16/2022 – Muniz Sodré

If not this week, the probability is high that next week there will be a mass murder in the US, when an individual armed with powerful weapons randomly shoots others. Mass shooting is as American as apple pie or Halloween.

They are not equivalent, of course, but they are typical of the country that celebrates on the 4th of July its global exceptionalism and a national feeling of freedom associated with the indiscriminate possession of weapons. This year, in the Chicago area, the party was interrupted by a gunman, who shot and killed celebrants in the street.

A satisfactory explanation for the phenomenon has never been offered. Historically, the first case was authored by Howard Barton Unruh, who, on September 6, 1949, shot and killed 13 neighbors with a Luger pistol on the streets of Camden, New Jersey. Unruh had been a hero of the First World War. But the phenomenon expanded after the Second World War, as a result of sociopaths, in a social atmosphere boosted by the “democratization” of weapons.

War, as Martin Luther King defined it, is an “injection of the poison of hatred into the vein”. And this might be an explanatory clue to the random killings. In a society always predisposed to war, as is the case of the American one, willingly or not, the citizen carries within himself the mark of fratricidal lethality, fostered both by voracious individualism and by the freedom constitutionally associated with weapons. Speculation has strong statistical support: 42% of private gun ownership (270 million units) worldwide is in the US.

Hobbes comes from the reflection that what human beings really have in common is the ability to kill and the awareness that they can be killed. This generalization goes beyond the integrated and solidary common in countless traditional and modern societies. However, it is pertinent to the hypothesis of hate as a subterranean but active social form, fueled by emotions of resentment and revenge.

This is what happens in fascist exacerbations, or under the democratic guise of a warily structured great power, like the USA. War is internal to fierce social class competition, but also external to imperial geopolitics.

Now, stunned by the killings and more skeptical of its long benevolent dream (sold to the world by cinema and show-business), America begins to discover, in the identification between freedom and enjoyment of shooting, the mythical basis of Hobbes’ thesis: the brand of Cain. But, like everything “made in the USA”, it is something that is exported, along with the instigating rhetoric of hate, and is reproduced in the clubs of initiation to fascism in the colonies.