“Medida Provisoria” and “Eduardo e Mônica” debut on Globoplay – TELA VIVA News

“Medida Provisoria” and “Eduardo e Mônica” debut on Globoplay

A success among film critics and also at the box office in the country, “Medida Provisoria” arrives at Globoplay. With its premiere scheduled for this Friday, July 15th, the first fiction feature directed by Lázaro Ramos takes place in a dystopian future in which the Brazilian government forces “Afro-descendant citizens” to return to Africa, creating chaos, protests and a resistance movement that inspires the nation.

“The film was very successful in theaters, which is something we celebrate with great pride. And the final toast is the arrival of the feature to Globoplay. I’m sure it will be a great success too. Those who haven’t watched it will now have the opportunity to see on streaming. And those who went to the cinemas can review the story whenever and wherever they want”, celebrates Lázaro Ramos.

“Medida Provisoria” has as protagonists Taís Araujo, Alfred Enoch and Seu Jorge and also has a large cast of 77 actors, including Adriana Esteves, Renata Sorrah, Mariana Xavier, Emicida, Flávio Bauraqui and Paulo Chun. The film is a production by Lereby Produções e Lata Filmes and a co-production by Globo Filmes and Melanina Accentada, distributed by Elo Company and co-distributed by H2O Films.

Another great title of national cinema lands on the largest Brazilian streaming platform. Directed by René Sampaio and produced by Bianca Felippes, “Eduardo e Mônica” (Photograph) portrays a novel that rocked several generations, inspired by the song written by singer-songwriter Renato Russo. The couple starring Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone does everything to overcome their differences and live the greatest love story of all time.

Released on July 29 on Globoplay, the feature is produced by Gávea Filmes, Barry Company and Fogo Cerrado Filmes, co-produced by Globo Filmes and associated production by Reprodutora.

