Moto G62 5G Review | ‘Inbound’ 5G option

The Moto G62 5G is compatible with the fifth generation of mobile broadband. The phone features a Full HD+ resolution screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition to stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and triple camera, with 50 MP main.

Sounds like a pretty complete user experience, right? But as it is the most modest model with 5G in Motorola’s catalog, there are some drawbacks, such as the LCD panel. In addition, the device has the Snapdragon 480 Plus platform inside.

How will the Moto G62 5G behave in everyday use? Find out in this review if it has good battery life, if it delivers satisfactory performance and if it has good photographic quality.

pros Battery for more than one day

good camera set

Brings 5G support cons Low brightness and low contrast screen

Videos with poor image stabilization

Design and Construction

Dimensions: 161.8 x 74 x 8.6 mm;

161.8 x 74 x 8.6 mm; Weight: 184 grams.

There’s nothing too special about the look or finish about the Moto G62 5G. The cell phone has plastic back and sides, and the entire front is covered by a screen protection glass. The display has small edges and a hole centered at the top for the front camera.

On the back, the camera module is in the upper left corner, with a rectangular shape with rounded corners. There are three lenses and the LED flash. In addition to the photographic sensors, the back cover only has the Motorola logo printed in a lighter tone than the device.

Moto G62 5G has only cameras and Motorola logo on the back cover (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

The sides “cover” the back cover, and also have a slightly lighter tone. The volume and power buttons are on the right side, with the fingerprint sensor integrated into the latter. At the bottom, the device has P2 and USB-C connectors and one of the sound outputs.

Like most of the Moto G line of phones, the G62 5G only offers protection against water splashes.

Screen

Size: 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm² area, ~85.2% occupancy;

6.5 inches, 102.0 cm² area, ~85.2% occupancy; Panel technology: IPS LCD;

IPS LCD; Resolution and aspect ratio: Full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels), 20:9;

Full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels), 20:9; Approximate density: 405 pixels per inch;

405 pixels per inch; Extras: 120 Hz.

Interestingly, the Moto G62 5G lags slightly behind the Moto G52 in display. No OLED panel here, and Motorola preferred to stick with the more affordable IPS LCD technology.

This means that the maximum brightness may not reach an ideal level for street use, under sunlight. On the other hand, the minimum brightness is very good for using the phone in dark environments, although it is not recommended to look at a screen in this case.

IPS LCD screen is a downside, but quality is satisfactory (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

Another point is the contrast of the image. There are LCD panels that can get close to a deep black, but that’s not the case here. It’s not bad, but you can see that it’s a dark gray.

At least the Full HD+ resolution guarantees great sharpness. And Motorola compensates for the lower bezel technology with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, instead of the 90 Hz of a Moto G52.

Configuration and Performance

Operational system: Android 12;

Android 12; Platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G (8nm);

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G (8nm); Processor: Octa-core (2x 2.2 GHz Kryo 460 + 6x 1.8 GHz Kryo 460);

Octa-core (2x 2.2 GHz Kryo 460 + 6x 1.8 GHz Kryo 460); GPU: Adreno 619;

Adreno 619; RAM and Storage: 4/128 GB.

I felt some small stutters on the Moto G62 5G, but nothing as serious as on the Moto G52. The use of a more current architecture and with greater execution capacity helps a lot to keep Motorola’s Android 12 with satisfactory fluidity.

Believe it or not, the Snapdragon 480+ is faster than the Snapdragon 680, in addition to having a more powerful GPU. And that makes a difference not only in everyday use, which is noticeably better on the Moto G62 5G than on the G52, but also in gaming performance.

I still don’t see this model as one of the best in fluidity among the intermediates, which was one of Motorola’s vantage points until recently. But it is clear that investing in the 5G model is more advantageous than in 4G, at least in data processing.

Moto G62 has fingerprint reader integrated into the power button (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

The Moto G62 5G can switch apps reasonably quickly, but it doesn’t hold many apps open at the same time. On the other hand, it can run heavy games like Asphalt 9 and COD Mobile smoothly even with the installation’s default graphics.

The results in the benchmark tests are also better than the Moto G52. It was 974 points in Wild Life Unlimited, with 5.8 fps in 3D Mark, 500 points and 3 fps more than the “brother”. On Geekbench, the device scored 1747 points in the multi-core CPU test.

Usability

Motorola launched the Moto G62 5G with Android 12 already installed, and should at least release the next version of Google’s operating system. In addition, there will be two years of occasional security updates, which would theoretically be monthly.

At least the interface undergoes few changes compared to “Pure Android”. The company adds the Moto app, where it gathers most of its extra features. Among them are gestures, which allow, for example, to open the camera with two flicks of the wrist.

Quick settings menu has Android shortcuts (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

It is also possible to use customization features, to change fonts, color and icon format. In addition, it has Moto Display and some features to help focus on games.

cameras

Main: 50 MP, f/1.8 aperture, autofocus;

50 MP, f/1.8 aperture, autofocus; Ultrawide: 8 MP, f/2.2 aperture, 118˚;

8 MP, f/2.2 aperture, 118˚; Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4 aperture;

2 MP, f/2.4 aperture; Selfies: 16 MP, f/2.2 aperture;

16 MP, f/2.2 aperture; Videos: 1080p at 60 fps with the main, 30 fps with the front.

I didn’t expect much from the Moto G62 5G’s cameras, even because of Motorola’s history. But I was positively surprised by the good level of textures and good dynamic range. Even the ultrawide and macro make interesting recordings.

The only thing I still missed was the vividness of the colors. The Moto G62 5G still delivers washed-out images, with virtually no saturation. Nothing that a little editing can’t fix, but it would be nice to have a more ready-to-use image seconds after clicking.

Moto G62 manages to do a decent job with the cameras (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech)

Interestingly, at the time of the click, it seems that the photo will not look good. Especially with the macro, whose focus is harder to hit. But when I looked at the photos on the monitor that I always use to analyze the images, I was surprised by the result.

Even the night mode achieves good results. And to make it even better, you don’t even need to activate Night Sight, as the device itself recognizes the need to do the longer exposure work and use the algorithm to process an image with less noise and more sharpness.

Of course, it still doesn’t compare in quality with what Samsung delivers in cell phones in the same price range. But Motorola found the right path. I hope it continues with this good evolution in the next releases.

Selfies and video recording

The front camera follows the characteristics of the main set. The level of textures is good, with lower level in low light environments. Dynamic range also guarantees a good level of detail. But the colors leave something to be desired.

In video, again a good job with the textures and dynamic range. But the stabilization leaves a little to be desired, with very blurry images. Using equipment to avoid this problem would be very necessary.

Video captured with the Moto G62 5G in Full HD at 60 fps

Sound system

Motorola listened to consumer complaints and returned to adopting stereo sound in some models of the Moto G line. The G62 5G is among those contemplated, and offers clean sound at lower volumes, but distorts treble and bass at higher volumes. At least the potency is good.

But considering that the space for the audio drivers is quite limited, it’s acceptable. Just take into account that there are competing models and even lower price ranges, with mono sound, that get a little better sound quality.

For watching movies or listening to WhatsApp audios, it’s the perfect size. Anyone who wants to listen to music or watch movies or series should already think about using headphones or external speakers. Then you can take advantage of the P2 connector for this, or use the Bluetooth connection.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity: 5,000 mAh;

5,000 mAh; recharge: up to 20W wired.

The battery life does not disappoint, at least according to my tests. There were two: one for playing videos on Netflix, with screen brightness at 50%, and one for real day-to-day use, with automatic brightness.

If you like to watch your favorite movies and series on your cell phone, you will be able to extract a lot of usage time on the Moto G62 5G. The estimate in the Canaltech test was over 23 hours of uninterrupted playback. It’s almost a full day of active screen.

In real day-to-day use, with internet browsing, social networks, games and also videos, the Moto G62 5G had an average consumption of 3.5 percentage points per hour. It’s an average similar to what I’ve seen on mid-range models recently.

USB-C connector is on the bottom of the Moto G62 5G (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

It was six hours of use, with about 60% active screen time. And the cell phone in this review managed to close with 79% of charge remaining. The average consumption yields an estimate of more than 28 hours of use, but consider that we still sleep and don’t spend so much time on our cell phones.

That is, you can believe that the Moto G62 5G overcomes a day with a good amount of charge remaining. And it should still be halfway through the next day before needing an urgent plug.

And then there’s the loading, which doesn’t take that long. With the 20 W charger that comes in the box, it will take you about 2 hours to fill all 5,000 mAh of the device. The time decreases the more charge you have left when you plug it in, obviously.

Direct Competitors

We can consider the Moto G62 a kind of entry-level 5G model. Of course, looking at the market in general, he is an intermediate with good power, but closing in models with the fifth generation of mobile internet, he is below most.

And then there are two contemporary models that come into direct dispute with it: Galaxy M23 and Poco M3 Pro 5G. Both with good features, but LCD screen, less common aspect in cell phones with new mobile network technology in 2022.

Motorola’s model is a little lower in performance and cameras when compared to Samsung’s. But it has a slightly better battery life. The Galaxy M23 ranges from R$1,400 to R$1,600 in online retail.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is equivalent in performance to the Moto G62 5G. The cameras are also already on a level closer, as well as the battery. That is, it is an alternative from another brand, with a MediaTek platform. And it costs around R$1,400 for those who want to import.

Moto G62 5G: is it worth it?

For those looking for a 5G phone with a price that isn’t too high, the Moto G62 delivers. It has reasonable performance, a good set of cameras and a battery that lasts for a whole day. It only lacks the quality of the screen, which has low brightness and contrast.

It is true that there are good competitors in the same price range, even with more affordable values ​​these days. But for those who like Motorola, you can take advantage of features present only on its models, such as flashlight and camera gestures.

By the way, speaking of the camera, the good news is that, it seems, the company has finally found a way to improve the quality of its photos. Moto G62 5G textures and dynamic range have exciting levels.

The model was announced for R$ 1,999, but the price does not take long to drop. If you can find it for around R$1,600, it could be a good alternative to other ‘entry’ 5G phones