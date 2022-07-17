movie with Margot Robbie ends shooting

Come here! “Barbie”, a film with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling that became a viral sensation after images circulated on social media, had its filming closed.

Cast and crew members gathered for the celebration. Actress Hari Nef published a photo with some colleagues gathered, and wrote in the caption: “See you at Barbieland”.

Directed by Greta Gerwig (“Ladybird,” “Little Women”) and scripted by her and her husband Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”), “Barbie” is shrouded in mystery. There is still no official information on the script, but some rumors point out that the film may have more Barbies besides the one played by Margot Robbie.

Sources who had access to part of the script during CannesMarket, at the beginning of the year, reveal that the story begins in Barbieland, where several versions of the doll and Ken doll live. All would live in harmony.

The routine changes when Ken played by Ryan Gosling, obsessed with the idea of ​​going to the “real world”, ends up escaping Barbieland in search of a place that idealizes everything that Barbie abhors: sexism, standards of beauty and behavior. . Margot Robbie’s character would then be trying to find him and get back home.

The cast also includes Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”), Will Ferrell (“Anchorman”), Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Alexandra Shipp (“Love, Simon”), scheduled for release in 2023.