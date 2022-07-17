Name of investor who will help buy Galoppo will be known this Monday in São Paulo

The name of the mystery investor who will help the Sao Paulo to buy Giuliano Galoppo at Banfield, from Argentina, will finally be known. This is because President Júlio Casares, pressured by counselors – from both the situation and the opposition – will finally reveal the partner’s name in a meeting scheduled for this Monday night, in Morumbi.

O THROW! found that, after the tricolor summit was pressed behind the scenes, the meeting at which Casares will finally make public the club’s new investor will be open to the entire São Paulo Council.

according to L! revealed, the name of the partner is kept under strict secrecy at Morumbi. Only Casares, football director Carlos Belmonte, coordinator Muricy Ramalho, manager Rui Costa and coach Rogério Ceni knew the details of the agreement. The report also found that, at first, the investor will only help the club in the negotiation of Galoppo at this first moment.

The president of Banfield has publicly revealed the Tricolor offer: US$ 4 million (about R$ 21.6 million), which was promptly refused. The counter-proposal is for US$ 6 million (almost R$ 32.5 million). São Paulo already has everything agreed with the player, in a contract that will run until 2027.

The deal, however, is a ‘test tube’ for Casares to know the internal reaction at the club to this type of negotiation. If positive, the manager does not rule out raising the plan for hiring other names and transforming São Paulo into a SAF.

Tricolor has debts that are close to R$ 700 million, which makes it impossible to compete with the main rivals in the search for weight reinforcements. The SAF path is well seen by the Casares administration as a way to raise the necessary resources. In search of parts for Ceni’s squad, São Paulo is even negotiating a kind of ‘partnership’ with Grupo Cityaccording to L! revealed.

The clues about who will be able to pay the bill for Galoppo are given by Muricy: he is a beginner in the field of football, who has worked with Casares on other projects.

– It’s cocked. We’ve been dealing with it for some time. It’s like a sponsor and of course there’s a counterpart. Investor wants something, it’s in that sense. We have no other option to hire. We will announce as soon as possible. And the goal is to hire people with the future, younger, who can do business later. Otherwise the investor does not want to. It has to be important for São Paulo, but for him too – completed the former coach, in an interview with ‘TNT Sports‘.