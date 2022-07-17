NASCAR pilot stabbed to death in US

Bobby East, pilot of nascarone of the main motorsport categories of the United Stateswas stabbed to death at a gas station in California, last Wednesday, at the age of 37. The information was confirmed by Westminster Police Department last Friday.

The crime took place while the pilot filled up the car at a gas station in the region. According to the authorities, Trent William Millsap, 27, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for other crimes, was responsible for stabbing the pilot. The motive for the crime was not revealed by the police, who are still looking for the suspect.

According to the official statement from the local police, Bobby East was stabbed in the chest area, and despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his wounds and died in a local hospital.

“The victim was found on the ground with a serious stab wound to the chest region. Officers attempted to carry out procedures to preserve the victim’s life before paramedics arrived, who transported the victim to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and died,” the official statement said.

Throughout his career, East won the title of the US Auto Club (2004, 2012 and 2013). In addition, he had 56 victories in the USAC National Midget. At Nascar Xfinity Seriesthe category’s top division, competed in 11 races over two seasons, having a 52nd place in 2007 as its best result.