Natalie Portman impresses fans by posing with a crochet bra and her belly button out

the star of Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman impressed his fans again by showing off his physique during an event to promote the film.

On her Instagram, the Jane Foster interpreter posted a photo, posing in the landscape of Rome, with her belly out and a crochet bra. In the post, the actress writes “Today in Rome”.

This is not the first time that the actress has caused a stir with her physique, which has been closely monitored since the recordings of Thor: Love and Thunder. Playing the protagonist of the plot, Portman had to put on a shape to live up to her character, the Goddess of Thunder.

Recently, the actress commented on the weight and body changes she had to make in the cinema, commenting on the film black swanin which she had to get “as thin as possible.”

“For Black Swan I was asked to be as thin as possible. Now I’ve been asked to get as strong as possible. It’s an extraordinary challenge – and it’s also part of my state of mind as a woman.”

For the production of Thor: Love and Thunderthe actress claims that she became “stronger than I have ever been”.

“I’ve definitely gotten stronger than I’ve ever been. You think, ‘this must be so different, walking around the world like that’. As a 1.60m woman, I don’t know if I’ll ever be called back for a 1.80m role. I really enjoyed people seeing me so big.”

A few weeks ago, Portman had already commented on her preparation to play the great heroine, revealing that “trained for a long time“, in addition to having gone on a heavy diet of “protein shake” during its preparation:

“I trained for a long time before and during [as filmagens], and I was making all sorts of protein shakes . It really helped me prepare for the level of scenes we ended up doing.”

At the momentThor: Love and Thunder is playing in major national cinemas, there is still no official release date for the film on Disney+.

