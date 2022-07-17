NFA denies note published by LOUD and states: “at no time was the decision on Thurzin revoked”

The organization of NFA Cup denied this Saturday (16) an official note reported by LOUD regarding the disqualification of the team, which chose not to participate in the tournament. In an official statement, the championship organizer stated that at no time did the decision to suspend the athlete Arthur “Thurzin” Fernandes was revoked, in addition to confirming that there was no disqualification either.

The note published by the organizer of the NFA also revealed to have told LOUD that for Thurzin to return to competitions, the organization should work on the problem not only with internal actions, but also externally, which according to them has not happened so far.

In addition, it also reveals that at no time did the tournament members come into contact with the representatives of WE ARE to report any disqualification. Stating that the team was entered in the NFA Cup with four players: Victor”Myth“Gabriel, Kauã”Next“da Silva, Elton”Eltin“John and Leonardo”Leozin” Garcia.

In the midst of the official broadcast of the championship, presenter Lusa Saro informed that LOUD chose to give up competing in the tournament, to the detriment of the non-release of athlete Thurzin, who committed an act of racial injury against former Elite player, Ronald “Moreno ” Xavier.

Check out the full note:

“The NFA informs that the disqualification information of NOISE from the 2nd Split of the NFA Cup is untrue, as reported by an official note from LOUD. At no time did the tournament members get in touch with the organization’s representatives to inform any disqualification, since the team was registered regularly and with four athletes able to play, namely: Victor Gabriel “Mito” de Souza Maia, Ridson Kauã “Next” Gonçalo da Silva, Elton “Eltin” John and Leonardo “Leozin” Garcia Fernandes Silva.

Regarding the suspension of athlete Arthur “Thurzin” Fernandes, at no time was the decision revoked by the organization of the tournament. The player remains suspended from all NFA competitions because of what happened on June 1, when he was accused of racial slur, after presenting a racist speech on his social media.

The NFA informed LOUD that, for the athlete to return to competitions, it would be necessary to work the problem not only with internal actions, but also externally, which has not happened so far. The NFA reinforces that it respects NOISE’s decision not to compete in the tournament, however, the team is free to return to competition at any time with athletes who had previously been registered..”