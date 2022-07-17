Nicole Kidman’s niece follows in her aunt’s footsteps

All About Nicole Kidman’s New Movie, Man in the North

Nicole’s sister proudly posted photos of Lucia on Instagram, during her stint on the red carpet of the “Logie Awards”, the most important award on Australian television. Antonia, who is a journalist, captioned the image, saying, “Beautiful in pink.”

Kidman has always supported her niece in her college career. In 2021 Lucia Hawley told Stellar Magazine:

“I’m working for a production company on a documentary, which is really cool — and currently confidential, so I can’t say too much about it,” she said.

“It’s interesting to work full-time, compared to studying. We’re just like, ‘Okay, I need to work on this because this is reality.’ It’s fun and scary at the same time,” she said.

TV

Little by little Nicole Kidman is becoming the ‘queen of television’, thanks to the successful series that she not only stars in but also produces for TV and streaming platforms.

After the success of “Big Little Lies”, an HBO series, which should win another season, the actress is successful in other productions such as “The Undoing” (HBO), with Hugh Grant, and the most recent, “Nine Perfect Strangers”. ” (Nine Unknown), original from Hulo but available from Amazon Prime, her ambitious new project, adaptation of the novel by Yanice YK, where she plays a director of a very dark spa.

According to the Amazon Prime Video website, the series was number 1 on the platform in Brazil!

And Nicole will continue to invest in TV through her production company Blossom Films, founded in 2010. Right now she is in Hong Kong filming her new series Expats, but she still has 18 projects on the way!

She is active on television and also behind the small screen, where she frequently participates in all her projects as an executive producer, and has doubled her work even in times of a pandemic.

There are 18 new projects in development phases, between films and series, including two recently completed films, which will hit theaters next year: The Northman, where he stars with Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgard, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe; and Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin’s film about the relationship between Lucille Ball (I Love Lucy) and Desi Arnaz.

