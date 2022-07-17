OFFER OF THE DAY | Nintendo Switch Lite for R$ 1465 on Amazon

The console has Free Shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

Nintendo Switch Lite is on sale at Amazon this Saturday, the product is costing BRL 1,465.36 in sight in the version Coral and can be paid in up to 12 installments of R$ 128.15 without interest. The subscribers of Amazon Prime have Free shipping in this purchase.

the version Lite of Nintendo Switch, different from the standard edition and OLEDhas a smaller size and screen compared to the original model, allowing the user to have greater portability and be able to take the device more easily anywhere.

Nintendo Switch Lite

Value: BRL 1,465.36 in cash or up to 12 installments of BRL 128.15 without interest

Different from the original version is that this one does not have the detachable joy-con, giving way to fixed controls on the body of the product, allowing only to be used in portable mode, as it does not come with a dock and also cannot be connected to the TV.

Just without having detachable controls, it is possible to play games that require the use of separate joy-con, purchasing the controls separately.

In addition to taking advantage of the promotion to purchase the portable console, you can take the opportunity to buy some games on amazon. Here’s a list of some available games:

In addition to getting Free shipping in this and in other purchases of products with the seal Primethe service subscriber Prime gives amazon various offers, exclusive coupons and the famous “Take 4 Pay 3”.

See below for some other benefits included with the service.

Prime Gaming which provides access to free games every month to be redeemed

which provides access to free games every month to be redeemed Prime Music which brings a selected library of music to the user’s disposal;

which brings a selected library of music to the user’s disposal; Prime Reading which offers a catalog of free books and magazines;

which offers a catalog of free books and magazines; Twitch Prime that allows you to give a monthly subscription to a preferred channel;

Did you like the offer on amazon? Intends to acquire the Nintendo Switch Lite? Share in the comments with your opinion!

