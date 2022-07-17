On loan from Corinthians, Rodrigo Varanda makes his debut with a goal in Cypriot football; watch the video

Striker Rodrigo Varanda, who was loaned by Corinthians to Akritas Chlorakas, from Cyprus, debuted in style at the new club. It was the young player’s only goal in the team’s 2-1 defeat against Politehnica Iasi, from Romania, in a pre-season friendly.

Six minutes into the game, the striker revealed by Corinthians had good positioning to take advantage of a shot that hit the crossbar. Following the move, Varanda only needed to complete for the open goal to open the score for Akritas, which would take the turn in the sequence of the game – see in the video below.

In addition to Varanda, the friendly also had the presence of another player revealed by Corinthians – this one already without a contractual relationship with the club. Goalkeeper Guilherme Vicentini, ceded free of charge to the Cyprus club, was an option on the bench.

For Corinthians, Rodrigo Varanda was unable to establish a great following in the professional team. After being promoted to the professional team in 2021, by coach Vagner Mancini, the striker did not establish himself in the team and accumulated loans to São Bernardo and Chapecoense, in addition to participating in the São Paulo Juniors Cup with Timão’s Sub-20.

See the goal scored by Rodrigo Varanda

Rodrigo Varanda scored his first goal with the shirt of Akritas Chlorakas, from Cyprus. He arrived this week on a one-year loan. Team ended up defeated by Politehnica by 2 to 1. pic.twitter.com/LaEPgzPAfG — Raul Moura (@mouraul) July 17, 2022

Check the list of Corinthians players who are on loan

