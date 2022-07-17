Palmeiras manifests itself and must file civil and criminal proceedings against journalists after statements against Abel Ferreira

The atmosphere was not at all friendly between Palmeiras and two famous journalists from the sports universe. These are Luis Augusto Simon, from Blog do Menon, and Mauro Cezar Pereira, commentator for Rádio Jovem Pan and columnist for UOL, who made controversial comments about Verdão’s coach, Abel Ferreira, who in a press conference stated that Brazilians are the best players he’s ever seen, but who “need to evolve a lot in terms of education and as men, because they don’t have that formation. They sometimes have no idea what they are doing. And that’s in the training”, after being asked about a youngster from the base, who was caught in a nightclub drinking alcohol, during the dawn that preceded the classic for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

After the coach’s statement during the press conference, Menon would have compared Abel to José de Anchieta, a Spanish Jesuit priest who came to Brazil to catechize and educate indigenous people in the 16th century. Mauro Cezar said that the coach’s view is that of a colonizer, also citing that Abel’s behavior is similar to that presented by Jorge Jesus when he was in charge of Flamengo.

In view of the journalists’ speeches, Palmeiras issued a note signed by Leila Pereira, president of the club, in which they regret the position of the communicators. “Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras regrets going public again to speak out against free attacks addressed to coach Abel Ferreira. The insults came, this time, from journalists Luis Augusto Simon, from Blog do Menon, and Mauro Cezar Pereira, commentator from Rádio Jovem Pan and columnist for UOL. Both misrepresented a statement given by the coach after Thursday’s game in order to defame him, labeling him as a colonizer. Blog do Menon even uses historical episodes of violence that occurred centuries ago to mock the pride that Abel Ferreira usually shows for his country.”, begins the note.

Leila also claims that the club does not accept free attacks on its professionals. “Founded by Italian immigrants and embraced over time by fans of different nationalities and ethnicities, Palmeiras does not accept that its professionals are attacked because of their origins. Does a Portuguese not have the right to express his opinion on the educational problems of the country where he has lived for almost two years? Only Brazilians can talk about the ills of Brazil?”, he asked.

In the conclusion of the official note, the president also states that the club will file a civil and criminal action against the journalists. “We defend freedom of the press and consider it an indispensable instrument for the proper functioning of democracy. We do not tolerate, however, that communication professionals, who are expected to be balanced and impartial, use personal offenses in search of an audience. The club’s legal body will enter with the appropriate measures in the civil and criminal spheres.”