Palmeiras player enters the crosshairs of European clubs; see scenery

With the opening of the international transfer window, several clubs in Europe turn their eyes to Palmeiras players. This time, speculation falls on a side of the club.

Standing out in the position, left-back Piquerez has drawn the attention of some European clubs. However, Palmeiras does not think about getting rid of the athlete.

France’s Olympique de Marseille and other teams from Germany and England have been interested in the 23-year-old Uruguayan. Despite this, there are no conversations between these clubs with the board of Verdão.

Even if a possible negotiation does occur, it is likely to be nothing very easy. Leila Pereira, president of the palm treespromised not sell any players until the end of 2022. In other words, Verdão promises to play hard if things move forward.

With a contract until 2025, the club believes that the long contract will help to evaluate future investments. In addition, there is a beginning of dialogue about the athlete’s appreciation, which would result in an increase in the permanence in the team.

Important for Abel Ferreira, Piquerez arrived at Palmeiras in July 2021. With 49 games, 43 of which as a starter, the Uruguayan has one goal and three assists with the Verdão shirt.

