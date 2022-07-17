Palmeiras receives contact from Porto for the hiring of Gabriel Veron

Palmeiras already knows that Porto-POR is interested in hiring Gabriel Veron. A representative of the Portuguese club sought out the leaders of alviverdes to understand the conditions of a possible transfer, but the negotiation has not yet started, which could happen very soon. The information was first given by journalist André Hernan and confirmed by THROW!.

According to the report, the values ​​that were raised in the first contacts were not of interest to Verdão, which promises to play hard when the negotiation actually starts. Leila Pereira and her board do not want to get rid of any player until the end of the season, so the amount to start the conversation will have to be good.

As with other negotiations, however, the interest of the striker and his staff in the proposal will be measured, as well as the analysis of the football department on whether he is a “negotiable” player or not. If there is an understanding that the time has come to sell the young promise, the objective will be to seek the highest possible value for the athlete.

At 19 years old, Gabriel Veron has a contract with Verdão until June 2026. Last Wednesday, he was caught in a club in São Paulo drinking alcohol during the night. The episode did not go down well, neither among the fans nor at the club, which fined him 40% of his salary. The case, according to people interviewed by the report, may end up anticipating the sale of the Palmeira jewel.

Behind the scenes, there are those who say that Palmeiras will soon receive a proposal from a Premier League club by Veron, as first published by journalist André Hernan and confirmed by LANCE!. The name of the English club is kept secret until now. European newspapers have already linked the youngster to Manchester United.