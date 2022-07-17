Partnership with City Group? São Paulo could have five reinforcements with an agreement, says portal

After qualifying in the Copa do Brasil, Tricolor remains alive in the three competitions it disputes. In practically all interviews, coach Rogério Ceni talks about reinforcements at São Paulo, which has been suffering from many injured players. Now with a new partnership with Grupo City, São Paulo can have five new players for its squad.

According to information from the Blog do Café do Setorista on iG, Tricolor closed a deal with the European group. The contract works as follows: “the São Paulo club gives City priority in the purchase of all its youth players to receive in exchange five players on loan”, as the portal explains.

With that, before selling any athlete of its basic categories, the tricolor will have to communicate to the group. With that, São Paulo can have reinforcements. The City Group has football clubs around the world, two in America and one and four in Europe.

São Paulo denies having made any agreement with the City Group. In contact with the same portal, the club says it has a good relationship with the group, but there is no such agreement.

“São Paulo maintains a good relationship with the City group and several clubs in Europe, but does not have any contract as mentioned in the article.”, he stated.

São Paulo may have an investor to have reinforcements

Rogério Ceni, who has been asking for reinforcements for São Paulo, said that the club is looking for an investor to hire more reinforcements for the season.

“About the planning, the direction is trying to see one or another player. It is not my responsibility to speak, but I think even with investor money because the club does not have the economic conditions for large investments. But we need one piece or another because we have players who won’t come back until next year. In conversation with the management, we are trying. However, it’s nothing like that… one or two players that we’re going to try so that we can reinforce the squad“, said.

