Percy Jackson and the Olympians | Relive the ICONIC saga created by Rick Riordan

Caution: possible spoilers ahead.

Children’s and youth literature is marked by several extremely successful sagas, such as, for example, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Hunger Games’. However, among the various incursions that dominate the supernatural and/or dystopian scope, one of them deserves our full attention: ‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’.

signed by Rick Riordan, the series of novels sold like water and enchanted fans around the world for the passionate narrative that mixes Greek mythology with contemporary American culture. Essentially, the plot centers on the titular character, a twelve-year-old diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD who never quite fit in anywhere – until he discovers he is the son of one of the most powerful gods on Olympus, Poseidon, and is dragged into an exuberant world. and dangerous universe filled with lies, deception and monstrous creatures.

Over five volumes, Percy’s adventures marked an epoch and are celebrated to this day by legions of readers. In 2010, the first novel, ‘The Lightning Thief’was adapted for the big screen and brought names like Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario for the main cast – but viewers felt that the cinematic retelling failed to capture all the nuances of the book (not even in the characterization of the characters, who appeared to be much older than they really were). Three years later, the mini-franchise was closed with ‘The sea of ​​Monsters’, which suffered from the same ailments, despite being a considerable box office success. Now, almost a decade later, Riordan invites us to revisit the universe he designed so carefully with the upcoming eponymous series that will soon be released on the platform of Disney+.

Considering that, day after day, new information about the production is revealed, we put together this brief article remembering the main characters and plots that Riordan created for the saga.

PERCY JACKSON

As already mentioned in the paragraphs above, Percy is a boy diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD. In ‘The Lightning Thief’, he discovers that he is the son of Poseidon, one of the three great gods of Olympus, and for that reason, he is gifted with some incredible abilities – like holding his breath for a long time underwater or controlling it for combat or healing. Soon, he is taken to Camp Half-Blood, where he learns to defend himself and fight, and shortly afterward, he embarks on a perilous journey to retrieve Zeus’ stolen thunderbolt.

In the book saga, Percy is the quest leader in both the first and fourth volumes, ‘The Battle of the Labyrinth’, in which he must face the labyrinth created by Daedalus to prevent the feared Luke Castellan (son of Hermes and servant of the titan lord Kronos) from invading and destroying the Camp. In addition, he is referred to as the possible child of the Prophecy of the Seven, which foreshadows the rise of a young demigod son of Poseidon, Zeus or Hades who must make the decision to destroy or save Olympus.

In the Disney+ series, Percy will be played by Walker Scobellwho rose to prominence after starring in sci-fi ‘The Adam Project’.

One of the three main characters is Annabeth Chase. Daughter of Athena, Annabeth is extremely intelligent and has a rather frightening mastery of various weapons of battle and war strategies. At first, she poses as a brash know-it-all who doesn’t want to have friends, but she soon teams up with Percy to accompany him on his journey through Zeus’ thunderbolt – and on three other adventures they have in the books. In one of them, she is captured by Luke and the other antagonists of the saga, being rescued and becoming Percy’s girlfriend at the end of the fifth novel.

Annabeth has a long history with Camp Half-Blood, as she ran away from home when she was just seven years old and was reunited with Luke and Thalia Grace, daughter of Zeus. Furthermore, she is described as an intelligent girl and passionate about architecture.

In the upcoming series adaptation, she will be played by Leah Sava Jeffries.

GROVER UNDERWOOD

Grover is Percy’s best friend long before he joined Camp Half-Blood, being by his side on several occasions. However, when Percy is attacked by a Fury, it’s up to Grover to reveal who he really is and guide him through this new world filled with magic and conspiracy. After all, the character is a satyr, responsible for having encountered four of the most powerful demigods of the century: Percy, Thalia and Nico and Bianca di Angelo (sons of Hades). He also has a love interest, the tree nymph Juniper, and is a key player in Percy’s various endeavors – in addition to being captured in ‘The sea of ​​Monsters’.

On the Serie, Aryan Simhadri will bring the new version of Grover to life.

In addition to the main trio, we have several characters of unique importance for the unfolding of the story and who appear as the plot evolves. For example, we have the aforementioned Nico and Bianca di Angelo, brothers sons of Hades who have an active participation in ‘The Titan’s Curse’: Bianca even sacrifices herself to destroy a defective prototype of Talos, a giant bronze man; Her death causes uncontrolled rage in Nico, who swears revenge on Percy and the others, blaming them for the tragic event.

Thalia, daughter of Zeus, ran away from home when she was just ten years old and crossed paths with Luke and Annabeth. Both became friends and at one point were attacked by monsters. Thalia sacrificed herself to protect them and, in virtue of her act of bravery, Zeus turned her into a beautiful pine tree on the shores of Camp Half-Blood, to remind everyone of what her daughter had done. At the end of ‘The sea of ​​Monsters’she is brought back to her human form via the Golden Fleece, shortly after joining the adventure of ‘The Titan’s Curse’.

Luke is the son of Hermes and poses as one of the main antagonists of the series. He pretends to be Percy’s ally, even going so far as to teach him a few things, but soon reveals his evil nature. Luke is moved by the contempt he felt from his father, saying he abandoned him, and joins Kronos in destroying Olympus. However, in ‘The last Olympian’he switches sides again and stabs himself to destroy the lord of the Titans and prevent Olympus from being wiped out of existence.

Clarisse La Rue is also one of the great characters of the saga: she is the daughter of Ares and is characterized as a strong and tall girl with a quick temper and arrogant – and, despite not liking Percy, she is capable of showing compassion. In the final battles, she is frozen by a giant, and after she perishes, she is welcomed by her father to Olympus for her courage.

THE CAMPING

Despite the multiple locations of the books, the main one is, without a doubt, Camp Half-Blood. The site serves as a refuge, dwelling and training ground for the demigods, being on the north shore of Long Island. The Camp is run by the wine god Dionysus, affectionately nicknamed Mr. D for the students, and for Chiron, a protective Centaur who oversees the main activities.

The Camp has magical boundaries that are reinforced by the Golden Fleece – a magical object retrieved by Grover, Percy, Clarisse, Annabeth and the Cyclops Tyson, Percy’s half-brother. And, as we’ve already imagined, it’s the only place that can protect the demigods not only from a world that doesn’t understand them, but from the evil forces that want to destroy them. There, campers originally live in twelve different huts, each representing the divine father or mother who gave them life. Over the years, huts for the lesser gods were also built.

For the training of the demigods, several areas were built, such as an archery field, an arena for fighting with stairs, a climbing wall with lava, an amphitheater, stables, an armory and, of course, a main house. which serves as a meeting point. To hide it, the Camp was hidden under the name Delphi Strawberry Service, in honor of the Oracle of Delphi – which premeditates the events of the great heroes of Greek mythology.

