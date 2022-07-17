Porto expresses interest in Gabriel Veron to Palmeiras | palm trees

Porto, from Portugal, expressed interest to Palmeiras in hiring Gabriel Veron. The 21-year-old striker has a contract with Verdão until June 2026 and a release clause valued at 60 million euros (about R$328 million).

The information was initially published by journalist Andre Hernan. The Palmeiras were consulted by a representative of the Portuguese club about the athlete, who is also of interest to a club in England.

1 of 2 Gabriel Veron, Palmeiras striker — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees Gabriel Veron, Palmeiras striker — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees

President Leila Pereira has already publicly stated that she has no intention of negotiating any holders until the end of 2022. Veron’s case is different because the striker has been fighting for space in a sector that will have competition from Miguel Merentiel and José López from next week.

Palmeiras owns 60% of Gabriel Veron’s economic rights. The striker is trained at the base of Verdão and has been in the professional since the end of 2019. That season, he was named the best player in the U-17 World Cup.

The career, for now, is of ups and downs. The sequence of injuries hampered the athlete’s regularity in the starting lineup in recent seasons, but the youngster has always been well evaluated by the coaching staff.

The off-field behavior, however, has been drawing the club’s attention. On Wednesday, the board of Verdão fined the athlete 40% of his salary after he was spotted at a nightclub the previous night.

2 of 2 Gabriel Veron in Palmeiras vs São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Gabriel Veron in Palmeiras vs São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Veron was recovering from a cut on his foot and was preparing to return to the team against São Paulo, which was confirmed later with the lineup in the starting lineup in the game valid for the Copa do Brasil.

Without Rony and Rafael Navarro, injured, Verdão has Gabriel Veron as an option for the next round of the Brasileirão. Abel Ferreira’s team faces Cuiabá this Monday, at 8 pm, at Allianz Parque.

