Portugal reaches 47ºC and the United Kingdom warns of unprecedented heat

Firefighters continue their relentless fight against the blaze in France and the Iberian Peninsula, where sweltering temperatures have not let up, while the UK has issued a first-ever red heat alert, with the Met Office predicting a high of 40ºC for the first time. time in the UK. The highest temperature ever observed in the UK is 38.7°C in 2019.

For the first time temperatures of 40°C have been forecast in the UK and the first ever Red warning for exceptional heat has been issued. Find out more in our press release 👇 — MetOffice (@metoffice) July 15, 2022

In the Iberian Peninsula, in the region of Estremadura, southwest Spain, bordering Portugal, where thousands of hectares have been burning since the beginning of the week, a new fire was declared yesterday afternoon. The fire is showing an “unfavorable evolution” that threatens the Monfragüe National Park, a natural area protected for its biodiversity.

The dry soil and high temperatures make the mountain “an extraordinary explosive and a brutal enemy” for firefighters, lamented the regional president of Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara. Across the border in Portugal, more than 2,000 firefighters were fighting four major fires in the north and center of the country on Friday.

Although the situation has improved a little in the last few hours, the authorities urged not to let one’s guard down. “We must remain vigilant for a few more days,” Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Thursday night. According to Portuguese civil protection, the fires have already left one dead and around 60 injured. Since the beginning of the year, more than 30,000 hectares have burned in Portugal, the highest number since July 15, 2017, the year in which the fires left 100 dead.

In the south-west of France, where two fires have burned around 7,000 hectares since Tuesday, especially in the tourist area of ​​Dune de Pilat, on the Atlantic coast, the situation “remains unfavorable”, announced the Gironde prefecture. The fires, which required the action of 1,000 firefighters, caused the evacuation of around 10,000 people. “I’ve never seen anything like it and it really looks post-apocalyptic,” Karyn, a resident of Cazaux, said on Thursday, just before the start of the preventive evacuation of this town near the colossal dune of Pilat, shrouded in a cloud of smoke and ash. suspended.

In Spain, the peak of the heat wave seemed to have passed, but temperatures did not give a truce to the inhabitants of many regions of the country, who must wait until next week for the marks on the thermometers to drop a little. In several parts of the French territory there are forecasts of maximum temperatures of up to 44ºC. In Portugal, which reached 47ºC on Thursday in the north of the country, a record for a month of July, the heat also does not let up.

Further north, the United Kingdom is preparing to experience “extreme” temperatures from this Sunday, according to the Met Office weather agency, and could break the record of 38.7ºC dated 2019. In Ireland, thermometers can reach more than 33ºC , an absolute record that has not been broken since 1887.