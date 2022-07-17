Program gives scholarship of R$ 200 thousand per year

The Canadian government is giving R$200,000 a year to fellows selected by universities in the country. There are 166 scholarships in the Vanier Graduate Scholarships program, aimed at doctoral studies in the areas of social and human sciences, natural sciences, engineering, and health areas. Interested parties can be from anywhere in the world.

How do I sign up? Applicants cannot apply directly to the program. To apply for one of the scholarships, those interested must first pass the selection process of the institution where they wish to study. Once approved, the Canadian university will nominate the student to apply for the Vanier scholarship. Each university has a maximum number of nominations that can be submitted to compete for one of the program’s scholarships.

Which universities participate in the program? On the Universities Canada website you can find a list of institutions that participate in Vanier. During the search, the program guides candidates to research “thoroughly” the program they want to attend, as well as the advisors of the proposed research. After this first step, interested parties should consult the Vanier CGS quota page (available here) to ensure that the university of interest has quota for the year.

How is the selection? The program website recommends that candidates read the Selection Committee Guide before applying. The document shows the three criteria for evaluating the grantees, in addition to providing information on each criterion. It is also necessary to review the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion page to prepare the application.

*The text “vanier offers scholarships of BRL 200,000 per year for a doctorate in Canada” was originally published on the Estudar Fora portal, of Fundação Estudar.